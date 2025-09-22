Fiduciary Relationships Reshaped

Our recent article in the New Law Journal explores how the Supreme Court's decision in Hopcraft signals a return to orthodoxy on fiduciary duties and common law bribery

HSF Kramer LLP have published an article in the New Law Journal on the Supreme Court's landmark decision in Hopcraft & Anor v Close Brothers Limited [2025] UKSC 33.

The three conjoined appeals considered the sale of motor finance to financially unsophisticated consumers buying second hand cars.In a unanimous judgment, the Supreme Court allowed the lenders' appeal in part. The judgment restores orthodoxy in the law of fiduciary duties and common law bribery, while simultaneously providing a basis and benchmark for future motor finance commission claims under s 140A of the Consumer Credit Act 1974 (CCA 1974).

The article can be found here: Fidicuary relationships reshaped. This article first appeared in the September 2025 edition of the New Law Journal.

