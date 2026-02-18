Procedural Failures Fatal To Variation Claims Under FIDIC Yellow Book: Uniform Building Contractors V Water And Sewerage Authority Of Trinidad & Tobago

In Uniform Building Contractors Ltd v The Water and Sewerage Authority of Trinidad and Tobago [2026] UKPC 2, the Privy Council has allowed the employer's appeal and dismissed the contractor's claims for additional payment arising from four alleged "variations" on a water pipeline project governed by the FIDIC Yellow Book 1999. Among other things, the Privy Council emphasised that whether works constitute a variation is a function of the contractual terms: under a lump‑sum contract, many items that contractors assert as "variations" may already fall within priced risks. It also confirmed that certain procedural requirements in the FIDIC form, particularly notice provisions, operated as conditions precedent and the contractor's failure to follow them was fatal to its claim.

Implications for the industry

The decision and, in particular the Privy Council's "no notice – no entitlement" approach, will be generally welcomed by employers. While the decision concerns a FIDIC contract, it reinforces the courts' general willingness to uphold agreed contractual mechanisms requiring contractors to adhere to notice and other requirements when seeking relief. It further spells out the consequences where contractors undertake work based on informal instructions without serving compliant notices and securing a formal variation. The general principles relied on by the Privy Council are likely to apply to other standard forms and bespoke design and build contracts containing similar, or in some cases even more stringent, provisions governing variations and contractor claims.

The judgment also highlights the practical difficulty of running waiver and estoppel arguments, which require clear evidence of unequivocal representations (through words and/or conduct), reliance and detriment. Those elements are unlikely to be satisfied where the alleged waiver or estoppel is based on the conduct of an engineer whose authority is expressly limited by the contract.

For contractors providing works on a lump‑sum basis, the case underlines the need to assess priced risks carefully at tender stage and to pay special attention to how (broadly) works are described in the Employer's Requirements. A contractor must not assume that any departure from the anticipated method of working or any unexpected cost increase will necessarily fall outside the agreed scope. Depending on the description of the works, certain items may be included in the risks the contractor has expressly assumed under the contract, FIDIC-based or otherwise.

A further lesson from this case is the importance of procedural discipline and proper contract administration. Contractors should ensure that any instruction that it considers may have a cost or time impact is promptly confirmed in writing, that timely notices under the relevant clauses are issued, and that the contract's claims mechanism is followed meticulously. Crucially, contractors must maintain a contemporaneous paper trail. Where records are weak or non‑existent, even potentially meritorious claims are unlikely to succeed.

Background

The Water and Sewerage Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (WASA) engaged Uniform Building Contractors Ltd (UBC) to design, supply and install approximately 28.4km of pipeline. The contract incorporated the FIDIC Yellow Book (1999 Edition). Disputes arose and WASA terminated the contract in 2009. Years later, UBC advanced four heads of claim for additional payment relating to works allegedly instructed or approved by the Engineer: cutting and excavating asphalted roadway, disposing of unsuitable spoil, importing suitable backfill, and undertaking night working.

How the case unfolded in the High Court and Court of Appeal

High Court decision

The High Court dismissed UBC's variation claims, finding that the contract "catered for" the circumstances encountered and that UBC had deviated from the express terms (for example, by adopting night working) at its own risk and account. The judge considered the Yellow Book regime complete and effective, noting that the additional sums sought were based on terms outside the contract and were therefore not payable.

Court of Appeal's decision

The Court of Appeal overturned the High Court's decision. It placed particular weight on the Engineer's evidence that he had treated the items as variations and that site administration was flexible, with approvals and adjustments happening on the ground. In the Court of Appeal's view, WASA, through the Engineer, had effectively waived strict written notice requirements, with the additional work to be paid later, and it would be "fundamentally unfair" for WASA to deny UBC's entitlement after the fact. The Court also reasoned that the contractual claim notice requirements at clause 20.1 did not apply post‑termination.

Privy Council's decision

Identifying the relevant contractual terms

The Privy Council overturned the Court of Appeal's decision and criticised it for the absence of contractual analysis when determining whether the works were variations. The Privy Council observed that "[w]hether or not an item of work is a variation is primarily a function of the contract terms".

At the outset, the Privy Council identified the nature and scope of the applicable contractual provisions to determine whether the works in question formed part of the agreed lump sum. It noted that under the FIDIC Yellow Book the contractor is responsible for both the design and construction of the works and that the lump sum is intended to provide financial certainty.

The Privy Council emphasised that "work required to meet the contractual requirements of a lump‑sum contract cannot be a variation", so a careful analysis is required of what the contract includes (expressly or impliedly). Relatedly, it rejected UBC's argument that it did not have enough time to conduct site investigations, noting that UBC had sufficient time and, in any event, could have withdrawn before the contract award if it wished. The Privy Council also noted that the design risk lay with UBC under the contract and could not be transferred to the employer. It therefore dismissed UBC's suggestion that the parties should not be held to the contract they freely agreed.

The Privy Council then analysed what constitutes a variation under the contract. It noted that a variation was defined as "any change to the Employer's Requirements or the Works which is instructed or approved as a variation under clause 13", which necessarily involves analysing the "Employer's Requirements" and "Works", an analysis it pointed out was missing from both the High Court and the Court of Appeal decisions.

Did the four disputed items constitute variations?

After reviewing the specifications and other contractual documents, the Privy Council determined that none of the four heads of claim were variations, as the contract documentation expressly envisaged the types of work being claimed as variations. It also rejected the argument that the employer should have objected to the works, noting that under a design‑and‑build lump‑sum contract it is not for the employer to object unless there is a concern about how the works are carried out or a notice of variation has been given. The Privy Council further observed that UBC's argument that a variation was required to "comply with the specifications" could not succeed because compliance with the specifications was always part of UBC's obligations.

The Privy Council also highlighted the importance of contemporaneous documents evidencing variation claims and noted the lack of such documents in this case.

Clause 20.1 and UBC's failure to comply with it

Despite finding that no variation arose under the contract, the Privy Council went on to address issues of estoppel, waiver and fairness raised in the Court of Appeal's decision.

The Privy Council noted that the contract contained a tightly sequenced procedure that must be followed if additional payment is to be recovered.

First, under the contract, variations may be initiated by the Engineer through written instructions or by a request from the contractor under clause 13.1. Regardless of how the variation arises, the Engineer should then make a determination regarding any adjustment to the contract price and notify the parties under clause 3.5. Clause 3.6 further emphasised that the contractor must give notice of circumstances affecting the contract price at the earliest opportunity. The Privy Council noted that although there was no written instruction from the Engineer in this case, it was not prepared to conclude that this automatically invalidated the instruction. However, it found that the absence of a written instruction was immaterial on the facts.

Second, the Privy Council noted that the determination by the Engineer under clause 3.5 was paramount. It is this determination that would give rise to a contractual entitlement to additional monies. If no determination is made due to the contractor's failure to give notice or request a determination, there is no entitlement to additional payment.

Third, the Privy Council analysed clause 20.1, which gives the contractor the right to make a claim for additional payment by serving notice within 28 days. If the contractor fails to give such notice, the employer "shall be discharged from all liability".

The Privy Council explained that clause 20.1 is designed as a form of safety net where there has been no engagement from the Engineer under clauses 13.1 or 3.5. It concluded that UBC committed two procedural failures: (i) it gave no notice of likely cost increases under clause 3.6; and (ii) more critically, it gave no notice under clause 20.1.

The Privy Council went on to determine that clause 20.1 was a condition precedent to making a claim, noting that (i) there is a dependency between the requirement and the relief; and (ii) the link is expressed in obligatory terms.

The Privy Council additionally noted that the Court of Appeal's conclusion that the 28‑day notice under clause 20.1 did not apply because the contract had been terminated was misconceived, as termination does not wipe out accrued rights and obligations.

Waiver and estoppel

In relation to waiver and estoppel, the Privy Council observed that these issues were never part of the case before the High Court and were raised only on appeal, which was too late. In any event, the Privy Council emphasised that the Court of Appeal's conclusion that contract terms were waived through the Engineer was incorrect, as the contract expressly prohibited the Engineer from waiving or varying contractual obligations.

The Privy Council further noted that a party cannot simply assert waiver or estoppel. It must provide relevant evidence showing unequivocal words or conduct representing that the variation was valid and not merely an informal promise. No evidence in this case was provided that the Employer itself had waived the contractual terms.