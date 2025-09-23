Public Law Podcast Episode 22: Back To School - Wrap Up Of Key Developments

In this "Back to school" edition of the public law podcast, Jasveer Randhawa is joined by HSF Kramer partners Nusrat Zar and James Wood. Together, they discuss recent developments in the duty to consult in the cases of Liberty and Possible (The 10:10 Foundation) before delving into human rights challenges in Shvidler and Wikimedia Foundation. To conclude, they explore judicial approaches in complex areas and reflect on the balance between discretion and accountability in high policy contexts.

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Podcasts · Public Law Podcast EP22: Back to school - wrap up of key developments

This podcast can be listened to on SoundCloud, Apple and Spotify and don't forget to subscribe to the channel to receive updates on future episodes.

