23 September 2025

Public Law Podcast Episode 22: Back To School - Wrap Up Of Key Developments

In this "Back to school" edition of the public law podcast, Jasveer Randhawa is joined by HSF Kramer partners Nusrat Zar and James Wood.
In this "Back to school" edition of the public law podcast, Jasveer Randhawa is joined by HSF Kramer partners Nusrat Zar and James Wood. Together, they discuss recent developments in the duty to consult in the cases of Liberty and Possible (The 10:10 Foundation) before delving into human rights challenges in Shvidler and Wikimedia Foundation. To conclude, they explore judicial approaches in complex areas and reflect on the balance between discretion and accountability in high policy contexts.

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Podcasts · Public Law Podcast EP22: Back to school - wrap up of key developments

This podcast can be listened to on SoundCloud, Apple and Spotify and don't forget to subscribe to the channel to receive updates on future episodes.

You can find out more about the cases covered in this podcast on our blog at the following links:

Another twist in the consultation case law – so just what is a consultation?

Challenges to the Jet Zero Strategy grounded as Administrative Court dismisses claims based on consultation and policy concerns

Supreme Court decides on the correct standard of review for proportionality

High Court dismisses Wikimedia's challenge to Online Safety Act thresholds—but leaves the door open for future challenges

High Court gives guidance on regulator's interpretation of legislation and codes

Procedural flaw under the National Security and Investment Act regime insufficient to invalidate decision

Nusrat Zar
James Wood
Jasveer Randhawa
