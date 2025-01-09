EMIR 3.0 Will Come Into Force On 24 December 2024 – What Does This Mean For Users Of Derivatives?

Active account and representativeness requirement EMIR 3.0 introduces a new AAR that EU entities which exceed the clearing threshold in respect of certain substantially systemically important ("SSI") derivatives transactions must maintain an active clearing account with at least one EU central counterparty clearing house ("CCP"). If counterparties exceed EUR 6bn of clearing volume in SSI derivatives transactions over a set reference period, they must clear a representative portion of the derivatives transactions at an EU authorised CCP. This portion will be set as a number of derivatives transactions per annum in subcategories of classes of SSI derivatives to be prescribed by ESMA. Yes – by 25 June 2025 Will apply from 24 December 2024, although firms have six months from the date they come within scope of the AAR to comply. ESMA is required to submit draft RTS to the European Commission by 25 June 2025, specifying: the active account conditions and stress testing thereof and the details of the reporting in accordance with Article 7b (see "Monitoring and reporting on compliance with the AAR" below). ESMA has confirmed that it will take into account the size of the portfolios of different counterparties according to the third subparagraph of this paragraph, so that counterparties with more trades in their portfolios will be subject to more stringent operational conditions and reporting requirements than counterparties with fewer trades; a maximum of three different classes of derivatives, a maximum of four different maturity ranges, and a maximum of three different trade size ranges, to ensure the representativeness of the derivatives transactions to be cleared through the active accounts; the number, not to exceed five, of most relevant subcategories per class of derivatives transactions to be represented in the active account. The most relevant subcategories are those containing the highest number of trades during the reference period; and the duration of the reference period, which will be at least six months for counterparties with a notional clearing volume outstanding of less than €100 billion in the SSI derivatives transactions and at least one month for counterparties with a notional clearing volume outstanding of more than €100 billion in the SSI derivatives transactions.



On 20 November 2024 ESMA published a consultation paper on the conditions of the AAR, which includes a draft RTS to this effect.



On 20 November 2024 ESMA published a consultation paper on the conditions of the AAR, which includes a draft RTS to this effect.

Note that these draft RTS propose that until the new clearing thresholds apply (see "Clearing threshold calculations" above), counterparties should use the existing clearing thresholds and calculations to determine whether the AAR will apply.

Clearing activity reporting EMIR 3.0 introduces a requirement for parties that clear derivatives transactions through an EU CCP or recognised third-country CCP to report data on their clearing activities to their competent authority. Yes – by 25 December 2025 While applicable from 24 December 2024, ESMA is required to submit draft RTS to the European Commission by 25 December 2025 to specify the content and detail of the information to be reported.



ESMA has confirmed that it will take into account the existing reporting channels and the information already available to ESMA under the existing reporting framework. In the draft RTS in respect of the new AAR, ESMA is proposing to establish set dates for reporting information to competent authorities and that transitional measures will allow the first reporting date to be not earlier than six months from the date of entry into force of the RTS. Further, ESMA proposes that it will supplement the new reporting requirements with Level 3 Guidance to ensure consistent application.

Eligible CCP collateral EMIR 3.0 widens the range of highly liquid assets that EU CCPs are permitted to accept as non-cash collateral from counterparties. Yes – by 25 December 2025 While applicable from 24 December 2024, ESMA is required to submit draft RTS to the European Commission by 25 December 2025, specifying: the type of collateral that could be considered highly liquid, such as cash, gold, government and high-quality corporate bonds and covered bonds; required haircuts; and the conditions under which public guarantees, public bank guarantees and commercial bank guarantees may be accepted as collateral, including appropriate concentration limits, credit quality requirements and stringent wrong-way risk requirements for such bank guarantees.

Increased transparency for client clearing EMIR 3.0 introduces a new requirement for EU clearing members to disclose additional information to buy-side counterparties, including how cleared margin models work and simulations showing the implications for their clients during periods of market stress, as well as the losses they may suffer as a result of default management procedures. Yes – by 25 December 2025 While applicable from 24 December 2024, ESMA is required to submit relevant draft RTS to the European Commission by 25 December 2025.



The European Commission is of the opinion that clearing members should be able to comply with the obligation prior to the entry into force of the RTS based on the information made available from CCPs.

Monitoring and reporting on compliance with the AAR EMIR 3.0 introduces a new requirement upon entities subject to the AAR to calculate activities and risk exposures in the categories of SSI derivatives transactions and report every six months to their competent authority that: the account is functional; the legal documentation, IT connectivity and internal processes associated to the active account are in place; all new trades in the categories of SSI derivatives transactions can be cleared in the account at all times; and the representativeness requirement is met. Yes – by 25 June 2025 Will apply from 24 December 2024, although firms have six months from the date they come within scope of the AAR to comply.



ESMA is required to submit draft RTS to the European Commission by 25 June 2025, specifying the details of these reports. On 20 November 2024 ESMA published a consultation paper on the conditions of the AAR, which includes a draft RTS to this effect.



EMIR 3.0 allows counterparties to use the information reported to trade repositories under Article 9 for the purpose of the obligation to monitor risks and exposures in the relevant SSI derivatives transactions and reporting to the competent authority.

Monitoring of risk exposures in SSI derivatives transactions and resources and systems in place to clear in active accounts EMIR 3.0 introduces a new requirement upon entities which hold accounts at certain systemically important third country CCPs ("Tier 2 CCPs"), in addition to their active accounts, to report details regarding the resources and systems they have in place to ensure that the account is operationally able to clear large volumes at short notice flowing from the Tier 2 CCP. This information will need to be reported to the entity's competent authority every six months. Yes – by 25 June 2025 Will apply from 24 December 2024, although firms have six months from the date they come within scope of the AAR to comply.



ESMA is required to submit draft RTS to the European Commission by 25 June 2025, specifying the details of these reports. On 20 November 2024 ESMA published a consultation paper on the conditions of the AAR, which includes a draft RTS to this effect.

Post-trade risk reduction services clearing exemption EMIR 3.0 introduces an exemption from the clearing obligation in respect of derivatives transactions meeting the criteria for post-trade risk-reduction ("PTRR"). Yes – by 25 December 2025 While applicable from 24 December 2024, ESMA is required to submit draft RTS to the European Commission by 25 December 2025, specifying: details of the types of derivatives transactions that will meet the requisite elements and conditions or characteristics of exempted PTRR exercises; what constitutes market risk neutrality in a PTRR exercise; the required risk reduction in submitted portfolios; the possible inclusion of mixed portfolios containing both cleared and uncleared derivatives transactions in the same exercise and the conditions under which that would be allowed; requirements regarding the management of the PTRR exercise; requirements for different types of PTRR services; the process for monitoring the application of the exemption granted; and the criteria to apply when assessing whether the clearing obligation is circumvented.