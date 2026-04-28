Commercial Litigation Podcast Series – Episode 36: General Update

This podcast episode explores recent developments in commercial litigation, including significant updates on class actions, artificial intelligence applications in legal practice, and several landmark privilege cases.

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This is the 36th episode of our series of commercial litigation update podcasts. In this episode we discuss class actions, AI, a number of privilege cases including one of the most important decisions in that area in the past few years, and an interesting decision on service of proceedings. This episode is hosted by Maura McIntosh, a knowledge counsel in our commercial litigation team, who is joined by Julian Copeman, a disputes partner, and Tracey Lattimer, a knowledge lawyer in our disputes team.

Our podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify and SoundCloud and can be accessed on all devices. A new episode is released every couple of months. You can subscribe and be notified of all future episodes.

Below you can find links to our blog posts on the developments and cases covered in this podcast.

A transcript of this podcast is available here.

Our podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify and SoundCloud and can be accessed on all devices. A new episode is released every couple of months. You can subscribe and be notified of all future episodes.

Below you can find links to our blog posts on the developments and cases covered in this podcast.

A transcript of this podcast is available here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.