Commercial Litigation EP36: General Update (Podcast)

Explore the dynamic world of commercial disputes through expert analysis of recent case law developments, including litigation funding reforms, competition class actions, jurisdiction clauses, the Privy Council's ruling on deceit awareness requirements, and groundbreaking guidance on AI liability from the UK Jurisdiction Taskforce.

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In this episode we discuss some recent developments on litigation funding, opt-out competition class actions and jurisdiction clauses, an important Privy Council decision on the "awareness requirement" in the tort of deceit, and the UK Jurisdiction Taskforce's legal statement on liability for harm resulting from AI. This episode is hosted by Maura McIntosh, a knowledge counsel in our commercial litigation team, who is joined by John Corrie, a banking litigation partner, and Camilla Macpherson, a knowledge lawyer in our disputes team.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.