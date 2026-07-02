Commercial Litigation Podcast Series – Episode 38: General Update

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This is the 38th episode of our series of commercial litigation update podcasts. In this episode we discuss privilege, including a recent case on privilege and litigation funding, disclosure, court organisation, and the question of when a third party's fraud will break the chain of causation. This episode is hosted by Maura McIntosh, a knowledge counsel in our commercial litigation team, who is joined by Angela Liu and David Shepherd, two senior associates in our disputes team.
Our podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify and SoundCloud and can be accessed on all devices. A new episode is released every couple of months. You can subscribe and be notified of all future episodes.
Below you can find links to our blog posts on the developments and cases covered in this podcast.
- High Court finds legal advice privilege is not limited to lawyer/client communications but extends to "intra-client" communications
- Disclosure Review Working Group considering simplification of PD 57AD disclosure regime following survey
- Creation of new Business and Property Division of the High Court announced
- Court of Appeal holds fraudsters' intervention broke chain of causation
- Litigation funding and privilege: High Court finds litigation privilege does not apply to communications prepared to enable funders to assess whether to support a claim
A transcript of this podcast is available here.
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