A Global View Of International Arbitration Trends With Gary Born (Video)

Storied practitioner Gary Born, Chair of WilmerHale's International Arbitration group, explores what makes arbitration an attractive alternative to litigation for clients and discusses the unique characteristics that set international arbitration apart from traditional court proceedings.

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Arbitration can be an attractive alternative to litigation for many clients, as storied practitioner and WilmerHale Partner and Chair of the firm’s International Arbitration group Gary Born can attest. He sits down with co-host Felicia Ellsworth in this episode of In the Public Interest to discuss what sets international arbitration apart.

Throughout their conversation, Born examines what the current socio-political landscape in the US and abroad indicates about shifting client needs in relation to dispute resolution. He also touches on his recent publications covering both international arbitration and international law in the US courts, with the former providing a valuable resource for newcomers to their field and the latter taking a deep dive into the historical significance international law has had on the US courts.

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