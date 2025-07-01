CC30: Updated Guidance On Appointing New Trustees

The Charity Commission has updated its guidance on recruiting trustees. This follows the findings of a joint research project between the regulator and thinktank Pro Bono Economics.

The report (published in April 2025) found that only 6% of trustees applied for their role via an advert, and over 50% of charities relied on personal contacts to recruit. The report also found that 29% of trustees are asked to join their board by the chair and 25% are asked by another board member. This can be a quick way of finding good candidates, but clearly the pool of potential candidates will be very small.

The guidance encourages having a group of trustees with a mix of technical skills, sector knowledge, community connections and lived experience. This is intended to create well-rounded boards delivering strong governance.

The guidance aims to encourage charities to improve their recruitment and induction processes, detailing practical steps to attract a wider range of candidates and address barriers that might prevent people applying. In summary, trustees should:

consider undertaking a skills audit, to ascertain what expertise is needed on the board;

write and keep under review trustee role descriptions distinguishing between what is required and what can be learned in the role; and

consider posting advertisements on social media or using organisations that offer trustee finder services. The guidance signposts free resources to assist but acknowledges that some charities may pay for trustee recruitment services.

The guidance on induction is also now more detailed, for example in encouraging charities to discuss with each new trustee what they need to become an effective trustee, and how they will support them to do so.

