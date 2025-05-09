Interim Chair And Two New Board Members Appointed To The Charity Commission For England And Wales

Mark Simms OBE has been appointed as Interim Chair of the Charity Commission following Orlando Fraser finishing his term last month. The new Interim Chair term has been appointed for a term of six months or until a new Chair is appointed – whichever is sooner.

Mark Simms is the CEO of P3 Charity – an organisation which supports vulnerable people across the UK. He has over 25 years' experience in the voluntary and public sectors and has been a Board Member at the Charity Commission since March 2023.

In other changes at the Commission, Tasnim Khalid and Alan Mather have been appointed as Board Members for a three-year term to 22 April 2028. Tasnim is the founder and Managing Partner of a boutique law firm which specialises in wealth planning and charity law. Alan is a leader in digital transformation, coordinating complex technology programmes across the private and public sector (where key projects have included the Self-Assessment and Government Gateway services).

Board Member appointments are regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments and made in accordance with the Cabinet Office's Governance Code on Public Appointments. Board Members are renumerated £350 a day.

This piece was co-authored by Rebecca Willis, a trainee solicitor at the time of writing.

