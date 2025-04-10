ARTICLE
10 April 2025

UK Charities Statement Of Recommended Practice (SORP) Development 2025

The consultation into the amendments to the Charities Statement of Recommended Practice (SORP), which sets out requirements and recommendations on financial accounting and reporting for charitable entities, has now opened and will close on 20 June 2025.

The proposed changes include:

  • changes to the trustees' annual report;
  • the introduction of a three-tier model based on charities' gross income; and
  • various changes made as a result of changes to FRS 102, including to lease accounting.

The updated SORP is expected to come into effect from 1 January 2026, once approved by the Financial Reporting Council.

Details of the consultation are available here.

This piece was co-authored by Rebecca Willis, a trainee solicitor at the time of writing.

