UK Safeguarding Provisions In The Crime And Policing Bill

The Crime and Policing Bill, which has recently had its second reading in Parliament, is set to introduce a range of measures to tackle anti-social behaviour, sexual offences, knife crime and radicalisation.

Among other measures, the Bill will introduce a new statutory duty for individuals working with children and young people in England to report sexual abuse when they are made aware of it, and a new criminal offence for attempting to prevent someone reporting child sexual abuse.

The Bill also proposes that adults working in regulated activities under supervision will be eligible for enhanced DBS checks.

Charities who work with children or vulnerable adults should ensure that they have appropriate safeguarding policies and procedures in place to comply with the legislation once it comes into force.

This piece was co-authored by Rebecca Willis, a trainee solicitor at the time of writing.

