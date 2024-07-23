ARTICLE
23 July 2024

Back To The Future

A
AlixPartners

AlixPartners

AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
At MIPTV Spring International Television Market 2024, AlixPartners' Mark Endemaño discussed how digital advancements and economic shifts are transforming the media and entertainment industry. Key themes included the evolving role of distribution partnerships, the disruptive advertising landscape, and the impact of generative AI on future media.
Worldwide Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Photo of Mark Endemaño
Photo of Grace Lee
Photo of Jeff Goldstein
Photo of Samer Dada
Authors
Bridging the past and present to shape tomorrow's TV landscape

At the forefront of the media and entertainment industry's evolution, digital advancements and economic shifts are challenging established business paradigms

From the enduring significance of distribution partnerships to the disruptive, rapidly evolving advertising ecosystem, traditional principles are being recalibrated to align with evolving consumer preferences. Amidst this dynamic landscape, the pivotal role of generative AI emerges, shaping the contours of tomorrow's media landscape. Those businesses that come out on top will bypass the noise and harness technology in a way that incorporates lessons learned from the past.

Catch up on the opening keynote and presentation from the MIPTV Spring International Television Market 2024, delivered by AlixPartners Partner & Managing Director Mark Endemaño.

