Read this edition of the Paris International Arbitration Newsletter – September/October 2025 for hands-on insights from our practice for in-house counsels and practitioners.

Welcome to our latest update, focused on bringing you closer to the pulse of arbitration in Paris. In this edition we have curated key arbitration issues that we believe are important for you:

A Paris Court of Appeal decision on the enforcement of awards against parties under insolvency,

A deep dive into Latin America's evolving and boosting arbitration landscape,

Practical tips on how to obtain reasoned decisions in ICC arbitrator challenges,

A roundup of the latest trends and case law in offshore oil & gas projects arbitration, and

A preview of my upcoming arbitration events in October, between Rome and Paris...

Enjoy the read! Please do get in touch if you have any feedback or questions.

Ioana

LATEST FRENCH ARBITRATION CASE LAW

ARBITRATION & INSOLVENCY: On 9 September 2025, the Paris Court of Appeal addressed whether enforcing an arbitral award against a party undergoing insolvency proceedings violates French international public policy, particularly the principle of equality among creditors.

This case arose from a dispute between Astaris, an Italian construction company in concordato preventivo (a form of Italian insolvency proceedings), and the Georgian Roads Department over a highway construction contract. Astaris sought to annul an ICC award, arguing that enforcement of the award would undermine the equality of creditors by allowing the Roads Department to receive preferential treatment, contrary to the concordato preventivo's provisions. The Court rejected Astaris' claim, holding that determining the payment modalities of the award under Italian insolvency law "did not fall within the arbitral tribunal's mandate and pertained only to the enforcement measures related to the claim". It concluded that the award did not violate French international public policy, as it did not compel enforcement contrary to the concordato preventivo.

Takeaway? This decision highlights that the modalities of payment of arbitral awards by companies undergoing insolvency proceedings have to respect the local applicable law and do not fall within the arbitral tribunal's mandate.

(Read my analysis of the Court of Appeal's decision here)





REGIONAL HIGHLIGHTS – Latin America: a vanguard in global arbitration

Latin America is steadily emerging as a pivotal region in the global arbitration landscape, driven by a wave of legislative reforms and judicial modernization over the past three decades. This particularly dynamic transformation demonstrates the region's commitment to attracting foreign investment and offering efficient, impartial, and enforceable dispute resolution mechanisms – as illustrated by many recent key efforts:

PRACTICAL TIPS – Reasoned decisions on arbitrator challenges in ICC arbitrations

Did you know that in ICC administered arbitrations, you can request the ICC Court to provide reasoned decisions for challenges to arbitrators? This option, introduced in 2015, offers greater transparency and accountability, and can be a valuable tool in your overall arbitration strategy. Here's what you need to know:

You must request the communication of reasons before the ICC Court renders its decision on the challenge. Note that the ICC Court may require an increase in administrative expenses for this service (typically capped at US$ 5,000),

on the challenge. Note that the ICC Court may require an increase in administrative expenses for this service (typically capped at US$ 5,000), If you later are involved in an annulment procedure of the arbitral award, having a reasoned decision from the ICC Court may provide further arguments for your position.

So, if you are considering a challenge, think strategically about whether to request reasons. While it may involve additional cost, the benefits of understanding the ICC Court's reasoning can outweigh the expense, particularly if enforcement or annulment proceedings are on the horizon! By the way, here is also a quick refresher of the rules for challenging arbitrators:

Such challenge must be made in writing , specifying the facts and circumstances that you believe affect the arbitrator's impartiality, independence, or ability to perform their duties,

, specifying the facts and circumstances that you believe affect the arbitrator's impartiality, independence, or ability to perform their duties, You must submit your challenge within 30 days of either (i) receiving notification of the arbitrator's appointment or confirmation, or (ii) becoming aware of the facts and circumstances supporting your challenge (if later),

of either (i) receiving notification of the arbitrator's appointment or confirmation, or (ii) becoming aware of the facts and circumstances supporting your challenge (if later), The opposing party, the challenged arbitrator, and the other tribunal members must all be given an opportunity to comment in writing . The ICC Court will decide on both the admissibility and, if applicable, the merits of the challenge,

. The ICC Court will decide on both the admissibility and, if applicable, the merits of the challenge, If the ICC Court accepts the challenge, the arbitrator will be replaced (the Court also has the authority to replace an arbitrator on its own initiative if it determines the arbitrator is unable to perform their duties or is not acting in accordance with the rules). The ICC Court's decision on a challenge is final and binding.

SECTORIAL NEWS – Latest arbitration case law in offshore oil and gas projects

The offshore sector increasingly relies on arbitration to solve very diverse disputes ranging from expropriation and contract breaches to regulatory challenges. Since we already explored in a previous edition of this newsletter the growing importance of arbitration in offshore wind projects, this month, we turn our focus to recent developments in offshore oil and gas projects, where arbitration remains a critical tool for managing disputes in this high-value and geopolitically sensitive industry:

BY THE WAY

October is packed with exciting arbitration events! On 3 October, I spoke at the VII CEA International Chapter Meeting in Rome, organised by the Club Español e Iberoamericano del Arbitraje (CEIA) with my great colleagues Ana Serra e Moura, Carmen Núñez Lagos, and Francesca Salerno under the excellent moderation of Heidi Lopez Castro. A fantastic opportunity to exchange insights on the no-less fascinating topic of "Arbitration with State Entities"!

Next up, I'll be moderating a panel on "Offshore Wind Projects" at the ICC-FIDIC Conference on International Construction Contracts and Dispute Resolution on 14-15 October in Paris. We'll dive into the nuts and bolts of contracts for fixed-bottom and floating offshore wind projects, like risk allocation and the need for a balanced standard contract, with an incredible line-up of speakers: Mahmoud Abu Hussein (FIDIC Contracts Committee), Jurriaan Kien (Legal Director New Energies at SBM Offshore), and Joanna Marciniak (Head of EPCI at Ocean Winds). If you're attending, I'd love to see you there – and if not, let's catch up for a coffee in Paris!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.