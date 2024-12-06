Litigation & Dispute Resolution Brief - December 2024

The first issue of our Litigation & Dispute Resolution Brief is now live. There is a focus on both civil and criminal fraud, given the team's depth of experience and expertise in this area.

The Brief will take you on a tour through the wide range of interesting, complex and cutting edge cases that the team have been involved in recently, including the widely reported Axiom Ince case in which we act for the remaining innocent directors and the administrators of the firm following the largest solicitor account deficit of circa £64.5m. We also take a look at one of our more unusual cases; defending a tree preservation order prosecution.

We also pick up on some changes on the horizon, covering the possibility of compulsory mediation, the new procurement law provisions focussing on poorly performing suppliers and how to prepare for the new failure to prevent fraud offence.

The team shares its advice on how to conduct an investigation and recover assets following a fraud.

We look forward to our "Tackling Fraud in Social Housing" conference in London on 11 February 2025 - details to follow shortly. Please keep an eye on our upcoming events webpage for any updates, or to find out more about other events the team are due to host in the near future.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.