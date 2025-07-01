ARTICLE
1 July 2025

Stephen Turner V Coupland Cavendish Limited – Priya Gopal Successful In High Court Appeal

Priya Gopal

The High Court has, this morning, handed down judgment in the case of Stephen Turner v Coupland Cavendish Limited [2025] EWHC 1605 (KB).

The case concerned the circumstances in which solicitors are required to respond to Part 18 requests for further information where there is a dispute over the cash account.

Sweeting J (sitting with Master Brown) concluded that, in relation to requests directed at a commission, the only threshold requirement is that the information must relate to a matter in dispute in the proceedings. There is no requirement for a witness statement or a "positive case" to be established by the party seeking information.

Priya Gopal (instructed by JG Solicitors) acted for the successful Appellant in this appeal.

A copy of the final judgment is at: https://assets.caselaw.nationalarchives.gov.uk/d-950fc268-b8a2-44d9-8ec0-df40b4c5f11f/d-950fc268-b8a2-44d9-8ec0-df40b4c5f11f.pdf.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

