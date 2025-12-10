Key Takeaways From The CMA's First Round Of SMS Designations

The CMA's designations of both Apple and Google as having "strategic market status" were a watershed moment for the regulation of digital markets in the UK, with both online search and mobile ecosystems joining the list of the UK's regulated sectors. In this article, we take a look at the decisions – picking out some key points of interest and considering their wider implications for the UK's new digital markets competition regime.

With the entry into force of the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (the DMCCA) on 1 January 2025, the UK's new digital markets competition regime (DMCR) went live. The regime introduced the concept of "Strategic Market Status" (SMS), which applies to firms designated by the CMA as holding "substantial and entrenched market power" (SEMP) and occupying a "position of strategic significance" in relation to a "digital activity" (or "digital activities", comprising multiple, interrelated activities). As the first year of the regime now draws to a close, the CMA has completed its initial round of SMS investigations.

The first SMS investigation was launched on 14 January 2025, targeting Google's "general search and search advertising services". A Proposed Decision was published on 24 June, provisionally designating Google as having SMS in relation to the digital activity of "general search services". This was confirmed in the CMA's Final Decision, published on 10 October, which designated Google with SMS status in respect of general search services with effect until 10 October 2030.

The CMA's second and third investigations, launched two weeks later, examined whether Apple and Google should be designated with SMS in relation to their "mobile platforms". The CMA published its Proposed Decisions in respect of both Apple and Google on 23 July. Its Final Decisions, designating each of Apple and Google with SMS in relation to their mobile platforms, again until 2030, were published on 22 October.

The CMA has been quick to emphasise that a "finding that the criteria for SMS designation are met does not find or assume wrongdoing" or entail "assumptions about the next steps after designation". At the same time, however, the CMA notes that an SMS designation is "an important step as [it] is the gateway to possible interventions".1

Below we examine some of the key takeaways from all three Final Decisions.

The Google Search Decision

Online search as a two-sided platform

In its Google Search investigation, the CMA defined the relevant digital activity as comprising:

"a service that searches the world wide web, and can draw on other sources, to return information on any subject" – the general search function; and "a service that enables advertising to users of general search" – the search advertising function.

The CMA grouped these two digital activities into a single digital activity: "general search services." It considered the various services to constitute a "two-sided platform", noting that they are "carried out in combination with each other to fulfil the specific purpose of providing a search engine."

Within these functions, the relevant products included, amongst others: (i) Google Search, and all information returned by it on the results page (including the new "AI Mode", 'News' tab and 'Top Stories' carousel); (ii) AdSense (a tool used by publishers for displaying ads to website visitors) and (iii) Google Ads (a tool used by advertisers to purchase digital advertising2).

The relationship between generative AI and search

With generative AI chatbots increasingly being used by consumers when searching for information online, and general search engines increasingly incorporating AI features, the CMA examined the extent to which generative AI might fall within the scope of the relevant digital activities. This is a particularly pertinent question given the CMA's strong interest in monitoring the market power of AI companies.

Google explained that it has used "machine learning and AI technology in Search for at least a decade." The CMA therefore concluded, with Google's agreement, that Google Search's new AI Overview and AI Mode features are "deeply embedded within the Search infrastructure" and fall within the scope of Google's general search services digital activity.

However, that is not to say that all generative AI will be grouped into this designation in the future. Notably, the CMA considered that Google's Gemini AI assistant falls outside the scope of the relevant search activities, on the basis that Google Search and the results generated by its underlying infrastructure comprise only one of many inputs that go into Gemini's response to a prompt. The CMA therefore considered that Gemini should instead be viewed as a "user" of Google's general search.

The CMA nevertheless recognised that, whilst Gemini does not "at this point in time" fall within the scope of the relevant digital activity, it is possible that if there are material changes to the way Gemini is offered and used, it may in future end up within the scope of Google's search function for the purposes of the SMS designation.

Scope to review the perimeter of the designation over time

The above approach acknowledges the evolutionary nature of an SMS designation under the DMCCA. It is both possible and probable that digital activities will evolve during a designation period, and SMS firms must self-assess whether new/amended products fit within an existing designation. The DMCCA guidance therefore notes that effective SMS monitoring will include an ongoing assessment of whether it is necessary to revoke a designation or replace it with a new designation applying to a similar or connected activity. This will become particularly relevant where we start to witness digital activities, such as Gemini, evolve from their position at the time of an original designation.

As set out in the CMA's decision notice, a "further SMS investigation" may take place at any point during a designation period to determine whether to further designate Google in relation to any additional activity or function which it considers similar or connected to the general search services.

Changes following the Proposed Decision

Comparing the Proposed Decision and Final Decision in the round, it is evident that nearly all of the CMA's provisional views remained the same. However, there are a few instances where the Final Decision indicates a change of understanding of the digital activities from that set out in the Provisional Decision. For example, Google was successfully able to argue that its syndicated search services (allowing third party publishers to incorporate Google Search into their own websites) should only fall within scope of the designated activities where they are configured to search the whole web, and not just specific sources. This suggests that, where a potential SMS firm is faced with overwhelming evidence of SEMP, there is merit in focusing its efforts on shaping the perimeter of the anticipated SMS designation.

The Mobile Platforms Decisions

A designation comprising multiple, distinct products

In its Final Decisions, the CMA concluded that both Apple and Google hold SMS in various mobile-related digital activities, and opted to combine them into a single digital activity – a "mobile platform" – on the basis that those "individual digital activities together form an integrated package of complementary services and content". The CMA also noted that mobile platforms are two-sided: connecting mobile content providers (i.e. app developers and website publishers) with users.

The CMA considered that each company's mobile platform was comprised of substantially the same (but not identical) digital activities:

Apple's mobile platform was found to comprise its smartphone operating system (iOS); tablet operating system (iPadOS); native app distribution platform (App Store); and mobile browser and browser engine (Safari and WebKit) on mobile devices.

was found to comprise its smartphone operating system (iOS); tablet operating system (iPadOS); native app distribution platform (App Store); and mobile browser and browser engine (Safari and WebKit) on mobile devices. Google's mobile platform was found to comprise its mobile operating system (Android); native app distribution (Play Store); and mobile browser and browser engine (Chrome and Blink) on mobile devices.

Notably, the CMA's "mobile platform" definition does not include either Apple's or Google's hardware, and this influenced the CMA's terminology during the course of its investigations. In particular, the initial investigation launch referred to mobile "ecosystems", but the CMA moved away from this descriptor on the basis that a mobile "ecosystem" also covers hardware, as well as the apps that run on the devices, and those were outside the scope of the designations.

The CMA's approach to identifying SEMP

SEMP is distinct from the traditional concept of market dominance under Chapter II of the Competition Act 1998, and bespoke to the DMCR. Although both "involve the assessment of market power and may often draw upon similar factors", the CMA emphasised that SEMP need not be construed the same way as dominance, and the scope of the assessment is different. In particular, the concept of a "digital activity" in a SEMP assessment is intended to be a more flexible frame of reference than a product "market" in a dominance assessment. The CMA also rejected Google's submission that SEMP sets a higher standard than dominance. This is despite the fact that, unlike for dominance, there is an express forward-looking element to the SEMP test: the CMA must conduct a forward-looking assessment, considering relevant likely developments over at least a five-year period.

In line with its digital markets guidance, the CMA undertook case-specific SEMP assessments for Apple and Google respectively, citing the same key factors as being relevant in both cases:

the level and stability of shares of supply;

the number and strength of competitive constraints to the SMS firms;

profitability levels; and

levels of customer switching.

Ultimately, the CMA concluded that Apple and Google have SEMP in respect of their mobile platforms. In reaching this conclusion, the CMA referred to both firms' large and stable groups of end-users. The CMA stated that it does not expect Apple's share of supply of the market to change significantly over the next five years, and referred to Apple's restrictions on alternative app distribution and browser engines, and its consistently high profits. As for Google, the CMA examined the possibility of a new mobile platform for use in third-party mobile devices emerging, and concluded that it did not expect any such entry over the next five years given the presence of high barriers to entry/expansion.

The impact of generative AI

In its forward-looking assessment, the CMA considered whether the growth of generative AI could impact Apple and Google's market power. Whilst it noted that AI is likely to change the way users access and interact with content on their mobile devices, this is unlikely to adversely impact Apple's or Google's mobile platforms. Indeed, the CMA found that both Apple and Google were likely to incorporate AI into their own offerings, meaning that barriers to competition in mobile platforms are likely to persist.

(Limited) competition between Apple's and Google's platforms

Interestingly, the CMA found that Google's mobile platform only imposes a limited competitive constraint on Apple's (and vice versa), on the basis that end-users do not consider them to be close substitutes. Rather, end users think of them as distinct offerings and rarely consider switching, whether due to brand loyalty or the high barriers associated with switching.3 Competitors, including significant players such as Amazon, have been unable to overcome the high barriers to entry/expansion – particularly, network effects in relation to the prevalence of native apps – by which both firms' mobile platforms are protected.

Changes following the Proposed Decision

A side-by-side comparison of the Proposed and Final Mobile Platforms Decisions reveals significant changes between the two reports, with the CMA adding substantially more information and analysis to support its conclusions. As with the Google Search Final Decision, the vast majority of those conclusions remained the same, but both Apple and Google were successful in arguing for certain revisions to the scope of the products falling within the designated activities. These included, for example, clarification of which Android "middleware" products are captured, and similarly which of Apple's interconnectivity APIs are included in the description of its iOS operating system.

Next steps

These SMS designations are only the first step in a discussion as to "whether it is necessary and appropriate to introduce proportionate, targeted interventions" to ensure that competition works well.

By way of reminder, under the DMCCA the CMA may impose Conduct Requirements (CRs) on designated firms, provided they: (i) are proportionate; (ii) are among the pre-determined "permitted types" of requirements; and (iii) ultimately contribute to greater consumer benefits. Before it can do so, however, the CMA must first carry out further public consultations on the proposed CRs.

According to the "Roadmaps" the CMA published in mid-July 2025 (on which see our previous article on the general search Roadmap, and the CMA's announcement regarding the mobile platforms Roadmaps), the CMA intends to begin consulting on potential CRs "from autumn 2025", with a view to imposing initial CRs and then issuing updated Roadmaps in the first half of 2026. However, given the CMA has not (at the time of writing) updated its case pages since publishing the Final Decisions, these timelines may slip. The Final Decisions also do not touch upon the likely CRs, and no further announcements in this regard have been made to date. It therefore remains to be seen whether the Roadmaps will be followed to the letter, or be subject to change as the CMA moves forward with monitoring and regulating the new SMS firms.

Footnotes

1 See, for example, Apple Final Decision, para. 1.3, 2.29.

2 AdSense and Google Ads are within scope of the designation only to the extent they are used to serve ads to general search users.

3 According to survey evidence, c.80% of consumers did not even consider switching.

