Dr Rachael Kent vs. Apple Inc. And Apple Distribution International Ltd

This article was produced in partnership with Hausfeld and can also be found on the Hausfeld website.

Two AlixPartners experts gave evidence in the landmark case for the U.K.'s collective proceedings regime. Derek Holt and Louis Dudney's evidence ultimately aided the Tribunal to find that Apple had breached Chapter II of the U.K. Competition Act 1998 (the "1998 Act") and Article 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU (the "TFEU") by charging excessive and unfair prices through its App Store.

Overview

On 23 October 2025, the Competition Appeal Tribunal unanimously ruled in favour of Dr Rachael Kent, who led the collective proceedings case on behalf of approximately 36 million iPhone and iPad users in the U.K. against Apple for its App Store practices. The case centred on allegations that Apple abused its dominant position, infringing Chapter II of the Competition Act 1998 (the "1998 Act") and Article 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU (the "TFEU") (prior to 31 December 2020), by imposing exclusionary practices regarding alternative app stores and in-app payment services, and by charging excessive and unfair prices in the form of its up to 30% commission on app purchases, subscriptions, and in-app transactions on digital content within the App Store.

AlixPartners economist Derek Holt and Forensic Accountant Expert Louis Dudney were instructed to provide independent expert advice by the team at Hausfeld & Co. LLP (led by Lesley Hannah), legal advisors to Dr Kent. Mr Holt's evidence focused on whether the up to 30% commission charged by Apple on app purchases, subscriptions, and in-app transactions of digital content within the App Store was excessive and unfair, and (if so) the consequential quantification of harm to the class. Louis Dudney was instructed to assess the profitability of the App Store, which was then used to aid Mr Holt's analysis of whether the commission was excessive.

The Tribunal agreed with all of Dr Kent's headline claims. As a result, Apple is liable for around £1.5 billion in compensatory damages and interest owed to U.K. iPhone and iPad users within the class.

Central issues and key findings

Market definition and dominance: The Tribunal accepted Dr Kent's definition of the relevant markets as the market for the distribution of iOS apps and the market for iOS in-app payment services (together, "Relevant Markets"). The Tribunal rejected Apple's submission that it operated within a broader "system" market with competition from entities such as Google, as well as its submission that a wider "app transactions" market existed. The Tribunal found that Apple held a dominant position in both Relevant Markets throughout the Claim Period.

Exclusionary abuse: The Tribunal agreed with Dr Kent that Apple had infringed Chapter II/Article 102 by:

Through its practices, completely foreclosing entry to the Relevant Markets by alternative app stores and alternative in-app payment systems providers; and tying Apple's own in-app payment system to the App Store.

Objective justification. Apple failed in its arguments that there was an objective necessity defence and an efficiencies defence to its abuse of dominance in respect of the exclusionary abuses.

Excessive pricing: The Tribunal found that Apple abused its dominant position by charging excessive (under the Limb 1 analysis) and unfair (under Limb 2 analysis by reference to it being unfair in itself and by reference to comparators) prices by its use of an up to 30% commission on every purchase of digital content made through the App Store.

Excessiveness limb (Limb 1): The Tribunal accepted that Mr Dudney's calculations of the App Store's profitability and resulting profitability metrics were reasonably reliable estimates, finding that they showed a significant and persistent difference between the price of services provided and the costs of those services over the Claim Period. Unfairness limb (Limb 2): The Tribunal found that the commission was unfair both vis-à-vis in itself, and vis-à-vis comparators. The Tribunal noted that, although Apple does provide value to developers through the App Store, it was not satisfied that the level of these benefits could in itself reasonably be taken to explain the very high profitability of the App Store. The Tribunal also acknowledged that the comparators put forward by Mr Holt provided some indication of what a reasonable benchmark for app distribution commission might be if it had been set in conditions of workable competition.

Incidence/pass-on: By taking into account all the evidence, the Tribunal applied a rate of 50% of incidence of the overcharges upon consumers, across the developer population. Quantum: The Tribunal concluded that the commission for iOS app distribution services should have been 17.5% (compared to the current rate of up to 30%) and the commission for iOS in-app payment services should have been 10% (compared to the current rate of approximately up to 30%). Consequently, approximately £1.5 billion in compensatory damages and interest is due to the class. Expert evidence and conclusions Overall, the Tribunal found Derek Holt's evidence was "helpful" and "careful and considered". Mr Holt was supported by other AlixPartners economists including Mat Hughes, Charlie Xie, Pablo Florian, Alexandre Carbonnel, Paula Marco, and Yidan Xu, as well as colleagues from AlixPartners' disputes and valuations practice. Louis Dudney's analysis and findings regarding the profitability of the App Store were accepted by the Tribunal. Specifically, the Tribunal found Mr Dudney's evidence to be "very helpful" and Mr Dudney to be "a precise and careful witness [who] explained his position well". Mr Dudney was supported by Michael Davis, Robert Horn, and Rebecca Carfi within the AlixPartners disputes and valuations practice. This case is the first case brought under the U.K.'s collective proceedings regime to reach a successful conclusion at trial, which is viewed as a "landmark victory", quoted from Dr Kent – "not only for App Store users, but for anyone who has ever felt powerless against a global tech giant".1 The full judgment can be found here: https://www.catribunal.org.uk/judgments/14037721-dr-rachael-kent-v-apple-inc-and-apple-distribution-international-ltd-judgment-0 Footnote 1 https://www.kcl.ac.uk/news/dr-rachael-kent-wins-historic-case-against-apple-in-1.5-billion-collective-action

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.