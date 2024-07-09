ARTICLE
9 July 2024

4 A Labour Of Love? The Honeymoon Period Begins!

Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)

Contributor

With firms representing more than 90 countries, each GALA member has the local expertise and experience in advertising, marketing and promotion law that will help your campaign achieve its objectives, and navigate the legal minefield successfully. GALA is a uniquely sensitive global resource whose members maintain frequent contact with each other to maximize the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts for their shared clients. GALA provides the premier worldwide resource to advertisers and agencies seeking solutions to problems involving the complex legal issues affecting today's marketplace.
As the dust settles on the UK's General Election, and Sir Keir Starmer and his team move into their new digs, you will no doubt wonder what the impact will be for you and your business. The biggest impact...
UK Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Photo of Geraint Lloyd-Taylor (Lewis Silkin LLP)
Authors
As the dust settles on the UK's General Election, and Sir Keir Starmer and his team move into their new digs, you will no doubt wonder what the impact will be for you and your business.

The biggest impact will be in the area of employment law - so you've come to the right place, given that we have the UK's leading employment law team!

There will be other areas impacted too of course, from tax to immigration, digital services and the creative industries.

Check out our Labour Policy Impact Hub to find out what you need to know.

