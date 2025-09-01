Work permit in Türkiye represents one of the most sensitive areas of legal framework for foreigners. Türkiye's strategic geographic position, expanding economy, and dynamic labor market have made it an increasingly attractive destination for foreign professionals. Individuals seeking to reside and work legally in Türkiye are required to complete the relevant residence and Work Permit for Foreigners in Türkiye procedures in full compliance with the governing legal framework.

Introduction

It is important to emphasize that holding a residence permit does not automatically entitle a foreigner to work. Therefore, foreigners residing in Turkey must obtain a work permit for foreigners in Turkey in order to legally engage in employment. This article outlines the types of work permits available to foreigners in Turkey, the application procedures, and key legal considerations.

What is the Meaning of Work Permit in Türkiye?

A Work permit for foreigners in Turkey is an official document issued by the Directorate General of International Labor Force under the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, which entitles foreigners to legally work in Turkey either for a specific employer, in a specific position, or as a self-employed individual. It establishes and secures the foreigner's legal working status in Turkey.

What are the Types of Work Permit in Türkiye?

a) Temporary Work Permit in Türkiye

According to Article 10 of the International Labor Force Law Numbered 6735, an initial work permit for foreigners in Türkiye will be granted for up to one year. If the employment relationship continues with the same employer, it can be extended for two years, and subsequently for up to three years. However, it is important to note that if the foreigner makes its applications for a different employer it will be evaluated as if they are first-time applications.

b) Permanent Work Permit in Türkiye

Foreigners who have legally resided in Türkiye for at least 8 uninterrupted years and have had a valid work permit at least 6 years may apply for a permanent work permit. Holders of this permit benefit from all the rights provided by long-term residence permits and gain a more privileged legal status compared to other foreigners.

c) Independent Work Permit in Türkiye

This permit is available to foreigners intending to engage in self-employment or freelance activities in Türkiye. However, its issuance is limited to specific sectors and professions and is subject to additional evaluation based on the applicant's qualifications and field of activity.

d) Turquoise Card in Türkiye

The Turquoise Card grants highly qualified foreigners indefinite residence and work rights in Türkiye. It is awarded based on criteria such as the applicant's level of education, professional experience, contribution to science and technology, and the economic impact of their investment or activity in Türkiye. In practice, the number of issued Turquoise Cards remains limited.

Is a Residence Permit the same as a Work Permit in Türkiye?

Particularly Under Article 27 of the Law on Foreigners and International Protection Numbered 6458, a valid work permit for foreigners in Türkiye or a work permit exemption certificate is deemed equivalent to a residence permit. Thus, holders of such documents are legally entitled to reside in Türkiye without needing to obtain a separate residence permit.

On the other hand, foreigners working without a valid Work Permit for Foreigners in Türkiye as well as employers who employ them are subject to administrative fines. Moreover, in accordance with Article 54/1-ğ of Law Numbered 6458, foreigners found to be working without a permit may be subject to deportation orders. In such cases, a Ç-114 code is issued on the individual's record in the GöçNet system by the Directorate General of Migration Management, which may severely affect future residence or work permit for foreigners in Türkiye applications and create a negative impression before Turkish authorities.

How to Apply for a Turkish Work Permit?

a) Applications from Abroad

To obtain a work permit for foreigners in Türkiye, the foreigners must apply in person to a Turkish Embassy or Consulate General in their home country or country of legal residence. Upon application, they receive a 16 digit reference number. The employer in Türkiye then uses this reference number to submit an online Work Permit for Foreigners in Türkiye application through the Ministry's e-Government (e-Devlet in Turkish) platform (https://www.calismaizni.gov.tr).

b) Applications from within Turkey

If the foreigner has a valid residence permit of at least six months, the employer may directly apply online via the e-Government portal as well.

What are the Required Documents for Obtain a Work Permit in Türkiye?

Typical documentation required for a Work Permit for Foreigners in Türkiye application includes:

Employment contract

Copy of passport

Diploma or temporary graduation certificate (certified Turkish translation)

Latest Turkish Trade Registry Gazette (showing the company's capital and shareholding structure)

Most recent balance sheet and profit/loss statement, approved by the tax office or a sworn financial advisor

Depending on the sector and job position, some of these documents may not be required, while additional documents such as preliminary approval certificates may be necessary. Thus, the application should be carefully tailored based on the specific industry.

Occupations Restricted to Turkish Citizens

While it is legally possible for foreigners to obtain a work permit for foreigners in Türkiye in many areas, certain professions are strictly reserved for Turkish citizens under national regulations. For Instance, Foreigners are prohibited from working in the following fields:

Attorneys (Article 3 of the Attorneys Act Numbered 1136)

Pharmacy (Article 2 of the Law on Pharmacists and Pharmacies No. 6197)

Private security services (Article 10 of the Law on Private Security Services No. 5188)

Chief medical officers in private hospitals (Article 9 of the Private Hospitals Law No. 2219)

Rejection of Work Permit in Türkiye

If a work permit application is rejected by the Ministry, the applicant will be informed with a statement of reasons. The applicant may file an administrative objection with the Ministry within 30 days of receiving the decision. If this objection is also rejected, judicial remedies before administrative courts remain available.

Conclusion

Obtaining a work permit in Türkiye is not only a legal obligation for foreigners but also a safeguard for lawful, secure, and sustainable employment. Both employers and foreign employees must act in compliance with current legislation and conduct the application process with diligence.

Engaging legal assistance during the work permit for foreigners in Türkiye application process can significantly reduce the risk of errors, delays, or loss of rights. A qualified attorney can provide guidance on the specific legal requirements and help ensure that the application is complete, compliant, and strategically prepared in light of the foreigner's personal and professional background.

