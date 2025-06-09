BDO Denet Monthy Report – May 2025

As is known, advance payments and progress payments made for construction and repair works that span more than one calendar year are subject to withholding tax pursuant to Article...

TAX

BULLETIN: TAX 2025-043 03/04/2025

THE RATE OF LEVY ON CERTAIN CONSTRUCTION AND REPAIR WORKS OVER THE YEARS HAS BEEN REDUCED FROM 5% TO 1%

As is known, advance payments and progress payments made for construction and repair works that span more than one calendar year are subject to withholding tax pursuant to Article 94 of the Income Tax Law and Articles 15 and 30 of the Corporate Tax Law.

With Presidential Decree No. 9707, published in the Official Gazette dated 30/03/2025 and numbered 32857, amendments have been made to the relevant Decrees, and the applicable withholding tax rates have been redefined as follows:

1% on progress payments made to contractors for the construction and repair of railway lines, tramways, funiculars, monorails, subways, and urban rail transportation systems,

1% on progress payments made to contractors for ship construction and repair works,

5% on progress payments made to contractors for all other works

ANNOUNCEMENT: TAX 2025-010 29/04/2025

THE DEADLINES FOR FILING AND PAYING CORPORATE TAX RETURNS FOR THE 2024 ACCOUNTING PERIOD, THE TIME FOR CREATING AND SIGNING E-LEDGERS, AND THE TIME FOR UPLOADING ELECTRONIC LEDGERS AND CERTIFICATE FILES TO THE INFORMATION PROCESSING SYSTEM OF THE REVENUE ADMINISTRATION HAVE BEEN EXTENDED

With Tax Procedure Law Circular No. 188, dated April 29, 2025, the following extensions have been announced:

The submission deadline for Corporate Income Tax Returns related to the 2024 fiscal period, which was originally due by the end of April 30, 2025, and the payment deadline for taxes accrued based on these returns, have been extended until the end of Monday, May 5, 2025.

Due to May 10, 2025 falling on an official holiday, the deadlines for the creation and signing of e-Ledgers that must be completed by May 12 and May 14, 2025, as well as the uploading of the relevant electronic ledger and certification files (berat) to the Revenue Administration's Information Processing System, have been extended until the end of Friday, May 16, 2025.

Labor Law & Social Security

BULLETIN: LABOR LAW AND SOCIAL SECURITY 2025-027 10/04/2025

MATERNITY ALLOWANCE REGULATION PUBLISHED

The “Regulation on Birth Assistance” was published in the Official Gazette dated 10/04/2025 and numbered 32866. This Regulation sets out the procedures and principles for the payment of birth assistance to Turkish citizens.

Under the scope of this Regulation, applicants who meet the necessary conditions will be entitled to receive:

TRY 5,000 lump‑sum for the first child,

1,500 per month for the second child from the month of application until the child reaches five years of age (inclusive of the 60th month),

5,000 per month for the third and subsequent children from the month of application until the child reaches five years of age (inclusive of the 60th month).

Birth assistance is paid without any taxes or deductions and cannot be seized.

BULLETIN: LABOR LAW AND SOCIAL SECURITY 2025-028 22/04/2025

REGULATION AMENDING THE REGULATION ON THE PROCEDURES AND PRINCIPLES REGARDING THE EXECUTION OF ACTIVE LABOUR FORCE SERVICES

With the “Regulation Amending the Regulation on the Procedures and Principles Regarding the Implementation of Active Labour Force Services” published by the Turkish Employment Agency (İŞKUR) in the Official Gazette dated 19/04/2025 and numbered 32875, certain articles of the “Regulation on the Procedures and Principles Regarding the Implementation of Active Labour Force Services” published in the Official Gazette dated 08/04/2022 and numbered 31803 have been amended. New sub-clauses and provisional articles—Provisional Article 4, Provisional Article 5, and Provisional Article 6—have also been added.

GRC

BULLETIN: GRC 2025-001 14/04/2025

CYBER SECURITY LAW NO. 7545: A MOVE TO STRENGTHEN TURKEY'S NATIONAL POWER IN CYBERSPACE

A comprehensive legal regulation has been enacted to ensure national security in cyberspace and to protect digital assets.

The new Cybersecurity Law (the Law) introduces legal and institutional arrangements to safeguard Turkey's national power in cyberspace and to establish a sustainable digital security architecture. It sets out the fundamental principles and strategies for identifying and eliminating existing and potential internal and external threats to the country's cybersecurity, minimizing the impact of cyber incidents, and protecting all relevant actors —primarily public institutions and organizations—against cyberattacks.

This Law, which stands out as a strategic step taken to strengthen Turkey's cybersecurity, defines the central authority in the field of cybersecurity. It also mandates the implementation of cybersecurity strategies across a wide spectrum covering public and private sectors as well as natural persons, and introduces penal sanctions for behaviors and attitudes that violate the regulations.

Incentives and Government Supports

BULLETIN: INCENTIVES AND GOVERNMENT SUPPORTS 2025-005 22/04/2025

COMMUNIQUÉ ON EXTENSION OF TIME FOR COMPLETION VISA FOR GES INVESTMENTS HAS BEEN PUBLISHED

With the Communiqué Amending the Communiqué on the Implementation of the Decision on State Aids in Investments published in the Official Gazette dated 19 April 2025 and numbered 32875, the following amendments have been made to the Communiqué on the Implementation of the Decision on State Aids in Investments:

For SPP (Solar Power Plant) investments that use domestic panels which do not meet the criterion of being domestically produced starting from the ingot slicing and earlier stages, and for which an investment incentive certificate was issued before 28/02/2025, the application deadline for the investment completion visa has been extended until 31/05/2025,

It has been stipulated that at the investment completion visa application stage, conditions such as the issuance of an acceptance report will not be required, and that applying to the relevant public institutions and organizations as well as distribution companies for the necessary documents will be sufficient for the completion visa.

Audit

ANNOUNCEMENT: UFRS 2025-001 22/04/2025

DECISION ON THE AMENDMENT OF THE DECISION ON DETERMINING THE COMPANIES SUBJECT TO INDEPENDENT AUDIT

The “Decision on the Amendment of the Decision on the Determination of Companies Subject to Independent Audit” was published in the Official Gazette dated 01 May 2025 and numbered 32887.

Subparagraphs (2) and (3) of paragraph (b) of the first clause of Article 3 of the “Decision on the Determination of Companies Subject to Independent Audit,” which was enacted by the Presidential Decision dated 29/11/2022 and numbered 6434, have been amended.

The threshold values for the companies specified in the list are as follows:

Total assets: 120 million TRY,

Annual net sales revenue: 150 million TRY,

Number of employees: 100.

For companies not covered under subparagraphs (1) and (2), the threshold values are as follows:

Total assets: 300 million TRY,

Annual net sales revenue: 600 million TRY,

Number of employees: 150.

This Decision shall enter into force on the date of its publication and shall be taken as the basis for determining whether companies are subject to audit for fiscal periods beginning on or after 01/01/2025.

