From Indie Code To Unicorn Deals: IP Pitfalls In Gaming M&A

The Turkish game industry has experienced remarkable growth over the past decade, positioning itself as one of the most promising sectors within the technology ecosystem. A growing number of successful Turkish companies are drawing strong interest from foreign investors. As these ventures bloom, they often become the subject of M&A transactions. As it is the core asset in a gaming company, IP should be well-managed from the early stages of the venture.

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The Turkish game industry has experienced remarkable growth over the past decade, positioning itself as one of the most promising sectors within the technology ecosystem. A growing number of successful Turkish companies are drawing strong interest from foreign investors. As these ventures bloom, they often become the subject of M&A transactions. As it is the core asset in a gaming company, IP should be well-managed from the early stages of the venture. Adopting a robust IP strategy and implementing well managed IP structures from the outset would later contribute to the success of an M&A deal.

The first step in building a sound IP framework is to ensure that all rights are properly vested in the seller company. This is relevant where the game was developed by individuals prior to incorporation, in which case, founders should formally assign such rights to the company they established later. This should be followed by identifying and cataloguing all relevant IP assets.

Trademarks

For the gaming industry, this typically concerns game titles, studio names, logos and domain names. Once these elements are identified, it is advisable to file trademark applications for the key assets before the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office and, where the game is marketed abroad, in relevant foreign jurisdictions. To avoid potential disputes, a trademark clearance search is recommended prior to filing, ensuring that the chosen marks do not face third-party oppositions. Post-registration, attention should be paid to maintaining and renewing these rights in a timely manner.

Copyrights

Under Turkish Law, copyright protection subsists upon creation. Computer/mobile games, as composite works incorporating software, audiovisual elements, and other creative components, benefit from this automatic protection. However, in light of specific regulatory requirements, registration with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism plays an important role. Such registration does not have a constitutive effect, but it provides a presumption of ownership and evidences the date of creation, which can be highly valuable in disputes or due diligence processes.

Another key consideration is rights clearance. Insofar as the game is developed by employees, the right to exploit economic rights vests with the employer by default. However, moral rights remain with the author (i.e., employee) and may necessitate the execution of additional consent declarations to ensure full commercial flexibility. The situation becomes more complex where work-for-hire or freelancers are involved. In such cases, explicit written agreements are required to validly transfer the copyrights arising from the work. These agreements must comply with statutory requirements, which are notably stringent in terms of the contractual language. If overlooked at earlier stages, it may be too late to secure valid consents from past contractors.

The use of third-party materials should also be carefully considered. Game development often involves open-source software and third-party assets such as game engines, plugins, or similar licensed content. These may be subject to license terms that restrict commercialization of the IP assets subject to the M&A transaction. It is therefore important to identify these components, review the applicable terms, and ensure flexibility and adaptability.

Games are not limited to software alone. Various components, including but not limited to background music, dubbing, etc. may qualify as separate copyrighted works. These elements are independently protected and may involve additional layers of rights, including performers’ rights where applicable. In such cases, it should also be ensured that performers have duly transferred their rights through appropriate agreements.

Patents

Although patent considerations may not always be central in gaming M&A transactions, certain aspects of a computer/mobile game may also be eligible for patent protection. Computer-implemented inventions may be patented if they produce a further technical effect beyond the normal interaction between software and hardware. In that case, compliance with the statutory framework governing employee inventions becomes critical. Many requirements must have been addressed, e.g., employee disclosure procedures, employer’s claim of rights, and statutory compensation, all of which are strictly regulated under the applicable laws. Otherwise, the employees may later assert rights over the invention.

Conclusion

For technology startups, a clear and well-structured IP framework, covering rights clearance, authorship, proper registrations, and compliance with statutory requirements should be in place from the very beginning. Trying to fix issues about a core asset of a company when a transaction is already on the table may often lead to delays, difficult renegotiations, or even sometimes to deal-breakers. When these elements are handled early on, they not only strengthen the overall value of the company but also make M&A processes significantly smoother.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.