Trademark Law In TÜRKİYE Key Developments And Predictions - 2026

Turkish intellectual property law in 2025 saw significant practical developments despite minimal legislative changes, with the administrative cancellation mechanism for trademarks becoming fully operational. T

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The year 2025 did not bring fundamental legislative amendments in Turkish intellectual property law. However, it can be considered a period in which the practical tendencies became clearer and certain long-standing discussions started to mature.

The administrative cancellation mechanism for trademarks has now become fully operational in practice. This development can be regarded as an important milestone for 2025.

In addition, the boundaries between intellectual property law and competition law were once again discussed in the context of three-dimensional trademarks. It can also be observed that the European Union practice regarding bad faith trademark applications has been followed more closely within Turkish practice.

Another noteworthy development has been, for the first time in practice, the settlement with the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office.

From a case law perspective, the approach of the Court of Cassation to short word marks attracted particular attention. Its holistic assessment concerning similarity between goods in different sectors also stood out during the year.

The relationship between artificial intelligence and trademark law has continued to remain on the agenda.

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