Trademark Law In TÜRKİYE Key Developments And Predictions - 2026

- within International Law topic(s)
- in Turkey
The year 2025 did not bring fundamental legislative amendments in Turkish intellectual property law. However, it can be considered a period in which the practical tendencies became clearer and certain long-standing discussions started to mature.
The administrative cancellation mechanism for trademarks has now become fully operational in practice. This development can be regarded as an important milestone for 2025.
In addition, the boundaries between intellectual property law and competition law were once again discussed in the context of three-dimensional trademarks. It can also be observed that the European Union practice regarding bad faith trademark applications has been followed more closely within Turkish practice.
Another noteworthy development has been, for the first time in practice, the settlement with the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office.
From a case law perspective, the approach of the Court of Cassation to short word marks attracted particular attention. Its holistic assessment concerning similarity between goods in different sectors also stood out during the year.
The relationship between artificial intelligence and trademark law has continued to remain on the agenda.
CONTENTS
- Artificial Intelligence and Trademark Law
Gün + Partners , Updates ,
- Turkish Court of Cassation’s Stance on Short-Word Trademarks: Analysis
ManagingIP , Updates ,
- Intellectual Property Practice in Türkiye: Impressions for 2025
Gün + Partners , Updates ,
- Administrative Revocation of Trademarks is Now Fully in Effect!
Gün + Partners , Updates ,
- 3D Marks at the Intersection of Intellectual Property and Competition Law
Gün + Partners , Updates ,
- Trademark Applications Made in Bad Faith and the Assessment of Bad Faith in EU Law under the CP13 Common Practice
Gün + Partners , Updates ,
- Is Settlement With the Administration Possible?
Gün + Partners , Updates ,
- GSK Succeeds in Bad Faith Case in Türkiye
Gün + Partners , Updates ,
- Energy Drink vs. Motor Oil: The Court of Cassation’s Holistic Analysis
Gün + Partners , Updates ,
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