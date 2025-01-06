New Regulations On Classification Of Goods And Services For Registering Trademarks In Türkiye

The latest edition of the Turkish national system for the Classification of Goods and Services for Trademark Registration was published in the Official Gazette on December 20, 2024, and entered into force on the same date.

This edition reflects significant updates, particularly the integration of recent technological advancement, notably in the field of Information Technology, into the practices of the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office. These updates are in alignment with the provisions of the Nice Agreement.

Key updates in the classification system include:

Addition of "Cryptocurrencies (software); non-fungible tokens (NFT)" to Class 9

Addition of "Artificial intelligence robots, laboratory robots, educational robots, security monitoring robots" under a separate sub-class in Class 9

Addition of "Drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV)" to Class 12

Addition of "Electric vehicle charging services; rental of portable charging unit for electric vehicles" to Class 37

Addition of "Life coach services" to Class 41

Addition of "Land vehicle auto expertise services" to Class 42

Addition of "Astrology and spiritual consultancy" to Class 45

For a detailed review, please check the full list in Turkish.

