ARTICLE
2 July 2025

Turkish Patent And Trademark Office Overhauls Trademark Rules & Fees

RT
RNA, Technology and IP Attorneys

Contributor

RNA, Technology and IP Attorneys logo

RNA, Technology and IP Attorneys is a full-service IP law firm with presence in the National Capital Region (Gurgaon) and Chennai. We offer efficient and cost-effective solutions for protection, enforcement and commercialization of IP rights. Our clientele covers the entire spectrum from multi-national IP owners and users to start-up businesses and individuals.

Explore Firm Details
The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TPTO) introduces administrative trademark cancellations and updates its fee structure. Key changes include faster, court-free cancellation for non-use...
Turkey Intellectual Property
RNA, Technology And IP Attorneys

The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TPTO) introduces administrative trademark cancellations and updates its fee structure. Key changes include faster, court-free cancellation for non-use and per-class fee calculations.

Effective March 15, 2025 – Trademark owners and IP professionals should review and adjust their strategies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of RNA, Technology And IP Attorneys
RNA, Technology And IP Attorneys
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More