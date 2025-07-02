Turkish Patent And Trademark Office Overhauls Trademark Rules & Fees

RNA, Technology and IP Attorneys is a full-service IP law firm with presence in the National Capital Region (Gurgaon) and Chennai. We offer efficient and cost-effective solutions for protection, enforcement and commercialization of IP rights. Our clientele covers the entire spectrum from multi-national IP owners and users to start-up businesses and individuals.
The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TPTO) introduces
administrative trademark cancellations and updates its fee
structure. Key changes include faster, court-free cancellation for
non-use and per-class fee calculations.
Effective March 15, 2025 – Trademark owners and IP
professionals should review and adjust their strategies.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.