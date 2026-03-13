Flip-Up Structuring In Startups: A Legal And Tax Framework

What Is a Flip-Up?

A flip-up (corporate reorganization) is the restructuring of the shareholding and group structure of a local startup company under a foreign holding company. In most cases, this transaction is implemented by placing a new parent company incorporated in Delaware, the Cayman Islands, Singapore, the Netherlands or Ireland above the operating company established in Türkiye. Accordingly, a flip-up should not be understood as a mere change of address; rather, it is a process of adapting the capital structure, intellectual property and incentive mechanisms to international investment practice.

From the founders' perspective, the real transformation in practice lies in the answer to the question of which legal entity will hold the company's economic value. Following a flip-up, investors will generally invest at the level of the foreign holding company; employee incentive arrangements will likewise be structured through this new parent company; and the question of which company will hold valuable assets such as technology, software, trademarks and databases becomes a separate structuring issue. Therefore, a flip-up is a multilayered transaction situated at the intersection of company law, tax law, foreign exchange and investment regulations, and contractual reorganization.

Why Do Startups Undertake a Flip-Up?

Explaining the decision to undertake a flip-up by reference to a single reason will, in most cases, be incomplete. The most common driving force is investor expectation. US-based venture capital funds seek a predictable governance framework, particularly due to Delaware corporate law and the developed body of case law around it. The standardization of investment documents, board structures, share classes, liquidation preferences and protective provisions on a legal ground that is "familiar" to investors reduces legal friction; this, in turn, accelerates the investment process and lowers negotiation costs.

This standardization becomes important not only during the investment round, but also at the exit stage. Potential buyers and later-stage investors are generally able to review a foreign HoldCo structure more easily than a local operating company in M&A transactions and IPO scenarios. Likewise, the global implementability of employee stock option plans also plays a role in the preference for the new structure. Incentive mechanisms that are difficult to implement under local law or are considered unusual by investors may be structured more comfortably at the level of the foreign holding company.

Tax considerations also accompany this picture; however, they should not be regarded as the sole determining factor. Certain jurisdictions may generate more neutral or more manageable outcomes in terms of capital gains tax, dividend flows, intra-group licensing and IP ownership. That said, any expectation of tax advantage will only be meaningful where there are genuine economic activity, proper documentation and sufficient substance in the relevant jurisdictions. Otherwise, instead of establishing an investor-friendly structure, the flip-up may create new tax and compliance risks.

Choice of Jurisdiction

A Delaware C-Corp has effectively become the gold standard for technology startups targeting investment from US venture capital funds. The principal reason for this is not only corporate law, but also the familiarity of investors, law firms and platform providers with Delaware documentation. Federal corporate income tax, franchise tax and, in some cases, the risk of double taxation constitute the cost side of this structure.

The Cayman Islands, due to their tax-neutral character, are more commonly preferred in structures that have already scaled, opened up to a cross-border investment pool and are targeting post-Series B rounds. Where a substantial part of the operations is conducted outside the US, a Cayman holding company may sometimes be preferred within a layered structure together with an intermediate Delaware company. However, for early-stage startups with limited budgets, Cayman may not always be the most practical solution; setup and maintenance costs may constitute a material burden at the outset.

Singapore is a strong alternative for companies seeking access to Asia-based investors, regional operations and regulatory predictability. Where the Southeast Asian market is being targeted, not only the tax rate, but also the banking infrastructure and regional commercial access become decisive. For this reason, a preference for Singapore should generally be assessed not only from a tax perspective, but also together with a regional scaling strategy.

A Dutch BV stands out in Europe-based holding structures and in arrangements seeking to benefit from an extensive double taxation treaty network. Due to current anti-abuse rules and economic substance requirements, it should not be overlooked that a Dutch structure existing "only on paper" may fail to produce the expected outcome.

Ireland may be regarded as a strategic option for IP-intensive, R&D-driven technology companies targeting the European market. Although its competitive corporate tax rate and familiarity with the technology ecosystem may create advantages, stamp duty, operational formalities and the expectation of actual business activity require this structure to be designed carefully.

Implementation Mechanisms of a Flip-Up

The most common method used in flip-up transactions is a share swap. Under this model, a new foreign holding company is incorporated; the shareholders of the existing local company transfer their shares to this HoldCo and, in return, receive shares in the foreign holding company. As a result, the local company becomes a subsidiary of the HoldCo, while the founders and investors become direct shareholders of the foreign parent company. Since this method does not require a cash outflow and can be implemented with minimal disruption to the startup's cap table, it is the most frequently preferred structure in practice. Nevertheless, it should be separately examined whether the transaction would be treated as a share transfer or disposal under the tax rules of the relevant jurisdiction.

A reverse triangular merger may come into question in more fragmented shareholding structures and in situations where collecting individual transfer documents from all shareholders becomes difficult. Under this model, a merger subsidiary of the HoldCo is established; that subsidiary merges with the local company; following the merger, the subsidiary ceases to exist and the existing company continues to exist as a subsidiary of the HoldCo. Under US corporate law, a reverse triangular merger may, subject to satisfaction of certain majority thresholds, be completed without requiring the individual consent of minority shareholders. That said, this structure is essentially a reorganization technique specific to US law; in relation to a target company in Türkiye, it should not be treated as a direct and standard implementation route, but should instead be analyzed on the basis of the specific structure, within the framework of the merger provisions of the Turkish Commercial Code, the existing shareholders' agreement and the approval mechanisms under investor agreements.

An asset transfer is theoretically possible, but should, for most startups, remain a last-resort option. Under this model, IP, contracts, customer relationships and other assets are transferred from the old company to the new one. Such a transfer gives rise to a number of additional issues, including valuation, VAT, contract transfer consents, re-obtaining licenses and the restructuring of employment relationships. Although it may create the impression of a "clean exit" from historical liabilities, in practice it often produces more costly and more fragile outcomes.

Türkiye-Specific Issues in Flip-Up Transactions

A flip-up does not merely consist of establishing a foreign holding company; linking the existing company in Türkiye to this new structure also gives rise to a series of local obligations. Although these obligations may appear independent from one another, they are in fact different aspects of the same transaction: notification, capital movements, tax and the future of the operation.

Notification obligation. The Foreign Direct Investment Law treats the acquisition of shares in a Turkish company by a foreign legal entity as a "foreign direct investment." Since, following a flip-up, the foreign HoldCo becomes the sole shareholder of the Turkish company, the company falls within the scope of this law and the shareholding and capital information must be entered into the E-TUYS system within one month. This obligation is regulated under the Implementing Regulation on the Foreign Direct Investment Law and covers the reflection in E-TUYS of both the shareholders' list and the capital information within one month following the relevant changes. Failure to comply with this obligation may, in practice, result in a need for further explanation and documentation requests during banking and compliance processes.

Capital movements and bank documentation. Cross-border fund flows and share transfer flows within the scope of a flip-up are, in practice, conducted through the banking system; banks request extensive supporting documentation within the framework of foreign exchange regulations and anti-money laundering obligations. In certain transaction types, the involvement of a bank is also mandatory under the applicable legislation. For this reason, flip-up legal documentation should be prepared with the banking process in mind.

Intra-group invoicing and transfer pricing. Following a flip-up, money starts flowing between the US HoldCo and the Turkish company: Türkiye may be developing software, the HoldCo may be collecting license fees, or it may be issuing invoices for management services. Turkish tax law requires such transactions between related parties to be conducted on an arm's length basis (Corporate Tax Law, Article 13). If a deviation from arm's length pricing is identified, the transaction may be recharacterized as disguised profit distribution through transfer pricing. Accordingly, the intra-group invoicing mechanism should be supported by a functional analysis and comparable pricing documentation.

Exit tax. The transfer by a founder of his or her shares in the Turkish company to the foreign HoldCo constitutes a "disposal" under Turkish tax law. If the company has appreciated in value, income tax may arise over such capital gain (Income Tax Law, repeated Article 80). There is, however, an exemption in respect of share certificates of fully taxpayer joint stock companies held for more than two years. This analysis is made from the perspective of an individual founder; since the transfer of limited liability company quotas and the transfer of shares held within a commercial enterprise are subject to different tax regimes, the company type and share structure should be separately evaluated before the flip-up. Moreover, where the shares are contributed to the foreign HoldCo as in-kind capital rather than in exchange for a cash consideration, it should be separately assessed whether the transaction constitutes a "disposal" under the Income Tax Law.

The future of the Turkish company. What will happen to the Turkish company following the flip-up should be decided at the outset. The most common and functional model is for the company to continue its operations and become a subsidiary of the HoldCo; the R&D team, office and contracts continue to remain there. If no operations will remain in Türkiye, liquidation may also be an option; however, since liquidation may trigger a number of other processes, it should be planned carefully.

Issues Encountered in Flip-Up Transactions

A substantial part of the issues encountered during the flip-up process arises because, while the legal dimension of the transaction is given primary attention, operational and tax details are relegated to the background. The headings below reflect the points at which founders most frequently stumble in practice.

Bank account and payment infrastructure. A foreign holding company may be incorporated within a few days; however, opening a real bank account for that company may take much longer. The founder's residence in Türkiye, the absence of any commercial history for the company and uncertainty as to where the operations are actually carried out may lead banks and fintech providers to delay or refuse account opening. Even if the transaction has been completed legally, the inability of the investment funds to reach the HoldCo account may render the entire structure dysfunctional.

The gap between tax planning and the actual tax burden. Tax planning carried out prior to the flip-up is often made from the perspective of a single jurisdiction. Once the transaction is completed, however, the picture becomes more complex: when corporate tax paid in Türkiye, withholding tax on dividends distributed from the HoldCo to the founders, capital gains arising upon the share transfer, and the additional burdens created by the intra-group invoicing relationship are considered together, a structure that initially appeared "efficient" may give rise to taxation in more than one jurisdiction. Which company holds the IP, and where revenue and personnel are concentrated, directly affect this calculation.

Migration of the ESOP to the new structure. Share commitments and vesting arrangements granted to employees or consultants in the Turkish company do not automatically migrate to the foreign holding company level. Each of these arrangements must be restructured through the new parent company and, in some cases, new agreements must be executed. In addition, unless the approval rights, pre-emption rights and veto mechanisms of the existing investors are mapped out before the transaction begins, the process may be prolonged unexpectedly. In practice, this is the most common reason why flip-up transactions that are expected to be completed within one month may in fact stretch over several months.

Mistakes to Avoid When Implementing a Flip-Up

The mistakes made during the flip-up process generally emerge after the legal part of the transaction has been completed. The following headings reflect the points most frequently overlooked by founders.

Missing the 83(b) election. Following a flip-up, founder shares at the HoldCo level are often restructured and made subject to a vesting schedule. In vesting arrangements involving restricted stock and early share transfers, the IRS in the United States requires the 83(b) election to be filed within 30 days following the issuance of the shares. If such filing is not made, the founder may be required to pay income tax at each vesting date based on the then-current fair market value of the relevant shares. If the company's value has materially increased over time, this may translate into a significant tax bill for a founder who has not yet received any liquidity.

Incomplete transfer of IP. Following the flip-up, the investor invests into the HoldCo. However, if the software code, trademarks, patents, domain names and database rights constituting the company's real value have not been transferred to the HoldCo, the investor will, in reality, have invested in an empty holding company. Intellectual property assignment provisions in employee and consultant agreements should also be reviewed in this context. If this deficiency is identified during legal due diligence in later investment rounds, the transaction may be delayed or even cancelled.

Choosing the wrong jurisdiction. The decision as to where to establish the flip-up structure is often taken on the basis that "everyone does Delaware." However, if all customers are in Europe and there is no direct business relationship with the US, the advantages offered by Delaware may become largely meaningless. Selections made without jointly evaluating the target investor base, exit geography, tax profile and banking infrastructure may make a second reorganization necessary at a later stage.

Undocumented intercompany relationship. Once the flip-up has been completed, an ongoing relationship begins between the HoldCo and its Turkish subsidiary: license fees, software development fees, management services. If this relationship is conducted without a written intercompany agreement, significant risks may arise both from a transfer pricing and tax compliance perspective.

Conclusion

A flip-up is the most direct route through which a startup may move from a local structure to global investment. However, the success of the process is measured not by the completion of the legal setup alone, but by addressing tax, IP and operational matters with the same degree of care. For Turkish-origin structures, this requires the simultaneous management of both local legislation and the requirements of the target jurisdiction. A flip-up carried out with the right timing, the right choice of jurisdiction and complete documentation not only establishes a structure that can be presented to foreign investors but also creates a more robust foundation for the next investment round and for exit.