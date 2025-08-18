Key Amendments To The Communiqué On Commercial Books

The Communiqué Amending the Communiqué on Commercial Books ("Communiqué"), published in the Official Gazette dated 10 July 2025 and numbered 32952, introduces several amendments to the Communiqué on Commercial Books published in the Official Gazette dated 19 December 2012 and numbered 28502. The significant changes introduced by the Communiqué are as follows:

In joint-stock companies and limited partnerships divided into shares, in order for a person to be recognized as a shareholder or usufructuary of bearer shares, it is now required not only to prove possession of the share certificate but also to notify the Central Securities Depository (Merkezi Kayıt Kuruluşu).

The time period for merchants to request a certificate of loss from the competent court, in cases where the books and documents they are obliged to keep are lost due to disaster or theft within the statutory retention period, has been extended from fifteen days to thirty days, starting from the date the loss is discovered.

In the event of renewal of the share ledger, board of directors resolution, book or general assembly meeting and negotiation book, the new book must be presented to the notary together with the old book that will be discontinued.

It has been added that the provisions of the Communiqué on Keeping Commercial Books Not Related to the Accounting of the Enterprise in Electronic Format, published in the Official Gazette dated 14 February 2025 and numbered 32813, will apply to the share ledger, board of directors resolution book, board of managers resolution book, and general assembly meeting and negotiation book, as these are not related to the enterprise's accounting.

Originally published 21 July, 2025

