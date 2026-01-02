Amendments To The Regulation On Domestic Components

- within Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)
December 2025 – The Regulation Amending the Regulation on Domestic Components ("Regulation") was published in Türkiye's Official Gazette on 13 December 2025 ("Amendment"). The main points of the Amendment are summarised below:
- Prior to the Amendment, the scope of the Regulation was limited solely to renewable energy generation facilities. With the Amendment, the scope has been expanded to include electricity generation facilities with storage.
- The amendments to the Regulation update the definitions of licenses to cover all electricity generation facilities holding pre-license or production licenses and clarify the scope of terms such as "primary source" and "capacity increase." The Amendment also introduces definitions for wave or current energy, electricity generation facilities with storage based on solar and wind energy, pumped-storage hydroelectric power plants, floating solar power plants (Floating PV), the Domestic Manufacturing Status Certificate, and the minutes.
- With the Amendment, pursuant to Articles 4(7), 5(5), 5(6), 7(4) and 7(8) of the Regulation, applicants benefiting from the Domestic Component Support Price ("YADF") are obliged to submit various information and documents requested by the Ministry. Prior to the Amendment, where the applicant failed to fulfil this obligation, the applicant would not be entitled to benefit from the YADF in respect of the relevant component/integrated part and would be required to reimburse the amounts already paid together with interest. However, under Article 9/A introduced by the Amendment, an administrative sanction shall be imposed in such cases.
- Pursuant to Article 7 of the Regulation governing applications for the YADF, applicants seeking to benefit from the YADF as of the following calendar year have been granted the opportunity to submit the required documents by 1 December with an electronic signature. With the amendment introduced to paragraph 4 of Article 7, the scope of applications to be filed by facilities already benefiting from the YADF in respect of new units has been narrowed and limited solely to cases of modernisation and renewal. The relevant documents must likewise be submitted by 1 December. Furthermore, with respect to components having the same technical specifications, previously issued Domestic Goods Certificates ("YMB") / Certificates of Conformity ("SUB") are accepted, subject to certain conditions. In addition, the period for submitting documents to the Ministry relating to the repair, modification, or replacement of damaged components has been extended from six months to twelve months.
- Prior to the Amendment, the evaluation process for YADF applications was not tied to fixed calendar dates. With the Amendment, the document review process has been aligned with specific calendar dates. In addition, where errors or deficiencies are identified in the submitted documents, the Ministry is explicitly authorised to conduct a re-evaluation and, in the event of any changes in the outcome, to notify the relevant parties accordingly. For facilities falling within the scope of Annex 2, the previous "minimum score" system has been abolished, and compliance with the domestic contribution rate ("YKO") specified in the YMB, as well as the domestic input requirement and other technical conditions set out in the YKO, is now required. The sanction regime is specified in Article 9/A of the Regulation, which governs administrative sanctions.
- With the Amendment, as noted above, Article 9/A regulating the administrative sanction regime has been introduced. Accordingly, if the information and documents requested by the Ministry are not submitted on time, if deficiencies or non-compliance are identified in the documents, or if non-compliance is found during an inspection, the support received by the applicant for the relevant component/ integrated part shall be reported to the EPDK for repayment together with late interest. However, if the non-compliance is remedied, as of the following calendar year a YADF application may be submitted for the remaining period, and the benefit may continue.
- The newly added Provisional Article 1 provides a transitional mechanism between the existing and new practices. Accordingly, in cases where the YKO envisaged for the components listed in the annexes cannot be met, or where the YMB cannot be obtained, the applicant shall submit the relevant documentation to the Ministry. If deemed appropriate, the Ministry may evaluate alternatives that can be accepted in place of the missing domestic contribution or YMB. In addition, for facilities commissioned by 31 December, applicants who submit their applications within 10 business days are granted the opportunity to benefit from the YADF as of the beginning of 2026.
