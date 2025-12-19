Amendments Related To The Regulation On Renewable Energy Resource Areas

- within Employment and HR, Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Technology topic(s)
- in Turkey
December 2025 – The Regulation on Amendments to the Regulation on Renewable Energy Resource Areas ("Regulation"), published in the Official Gazette on 9 December 2025, has amended various provisions concerning procedures for renewable energy resource areas ("Amendment"). The key points of the Amendment are summarised below:
- Pursuant to Article 12 of the Regulation governing the pre-license process, prior to the Amendment, a legal entity entitled to apply for a pre-license was required to submit its pre-license application to the Energy Market Regulatory Authority ("EMRA") within 15 business days from the date of execution of the Renewable Energy Resource Area ("YEKA") Agreement. With the Amendment, the period for submitting the application has been revised to 15 business days from the "notification date" to EMRA by a legal entity entitled to apply for a pre-license and connection capacity.
- Under Article 12 of the Regulation, if a pre-license application is not submitted within the prescribed pre-license application period, the YEKA Agreement is terminated by the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, the guarantee is forfeited, and the amounts collected under the Specifications are not refunded. With the Amendment, amounts arising due to "force majeure" have been excluded from the scope of such non-refundable amounts.
- With the Amendment, Article 16 of the Regulation, titled "Standards and Certification", has been revised in both its heading and content and retitled "Share Transfer." Under the revised provision, any changes to the direct ownership structure of a winning bidder shall require the approval of the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources until the entire electricity generation facility is fully commissioned. Following the commissioning of the facility, notification to the Ministry shall suffice for any subsequent changes to the direct ownership structure.
