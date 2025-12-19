Draft Amendment To The Regulation On EV Charging Services

C. Hazal Baydar, LL.M.’s articles from Moroglu Arseven are most popular:

On December 9, 2025, the Energy Market Regulatory Authority ("EMRA") published the Draft Amendment to the Charging Service Regulation ("Amendment Draft") on its official website regarding amendments to the Charging Service Regulation published in the Official Gazette dated 02 April 2022 and numbered 31797 ("Regulation").

The key highlights of the Amendment Draft as to electric vehicle charging stations are set out below:

Following new definitions have been added to the Regulation with the Draft Amendment: Smart charging systems : Systems that enable the real-time adjustment of the amount of energy transferred from the charging unit to the electric vehicle based on information transmitted to the charging station via electronic communication from the electric vehicle or the power grid. Mobile charging station : A charging station that is not connected to a fixed electrical installation. Charging point (socket): Connection equipment integrated with a charging cable or intended for connection to such a cable, found in one or more locations on a charging unit to enable the transfer of energy from the charging unit to the electric vehicle.

Minimum requirements : Minimum requirements for charging network operators as to establishment of the charging network are proposed to be changed substantially: Number of charging points : Increased to 150 charging points from 50 charging units. Geographic conditions : Increased to a minimum of 10 provinces to be covered by the charging network from 5 provinces throughout Türkiye.

Rights and Obligations of Charging Network Operator License Holders : Following new rights for the network operator license holders has been introduced: ability to enter into roaming agreements. ability to issue charging service invoices to users and collect charging service fees from users. ability to operate mobile charging stations.

Within this scope, the network operators will be required to provide a notification to the EMRA of the roaming agreements signed between the network operators.

Transfer of charging stations : As per the proposed changes, the transfer of charging stations will require EMRA approval for both the transferring and receiving operators, with notification to the relevant grid operator.

A new provision requiring charging network operators to notify the EMRA when operating mobile charging stations, including information on provinces of operation, charging unit and socket numbers, types, and power levels has been introduced. Information Security : Under the Draft Regulation, software systems used by charging network operators for providing charging services will required to be ISO 27001 certified.

: Under the Draft Regulation, software systems used by charging network operators for providing charging services will required to be ISO 27001 certified. Interoperability : Amendments allowing the implementation of smart charging systems at charging stations for efficient use of total power has been proposed. Charging network operators will be required to provide necessary information to users as to such systems. Also, amendments allowing EMRA to determine procedures and protocols for activities conducted under roaming agreements when deemed necessary has been proposed.

: Payment standards for new charging stations : Under the Draft Regulation, as from July 1, 2026, at least one DC 50 kW and above charging unit at charging stations newly added to the charging network on highways and state roads under the responsibility of the General Directorate of Highways must provide direct payment options via bank/credit card or cash.

: Under the Draft Regulation, as from July 1, 2026, at least one DC 50 kW and above charging unit at charging stations newly added to the charging network on highways and state roads under the responsibility of the General Directorate of Highways must provide direct payment options via bank/credit card or cash. Expansion and Reduction of Charging Network and Mobile Charging Stations: Public charging stations will now be published on the free access platform on a socket and power basis for each station.

Installation of Charging Station : Compliance with the Regulation on Electricity Market Activities of Organized Industrial Zones in addition to the Electricity Market Connection and System Use Regulation has been specified. If the document issued by the grid operator as to the instalment of the charging station is not submitted to EMRA within three months from the date of issuance, such document becomes invalid. The provisions requiring the submission of the document obtained under the Regulation on Workplace Opening and Operating Licenses when applying to EMRA to add a new charging station to the charging network has been removed. However, it has been clarified that the services of the network operators must be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Regulation on Workplace Opening and Operating Licenses.

: Operation of Charging Station : Multiple charging network operators will now be allowed to provide charging services simultaneously at the same location, to expand charging services and increase user choice.

: Multiple charging network operators will now be allowed to provide charging services simultaneously at the same location, to expand charging services and increase user choice. Pricing and Announcement: Amendments proposed includes; Setting of different prices for different types and power levels of sockets, as well as for mobile charging stations will be possible. Charging network operators will be required to announce reservation and occupancy fees related to charging services, in addition to charging service prices. Charging network operators will be able to terminate charging services for electric vehicles with battery charge levels of 85% and above for DC power charging units, provided users are informed. Charging network operators will be allowed to apply discounted prices based on the location of the charging station and time of day, with the charging service price at the time the service begins being the basis for the fee charged to users. Discounted prices must be announced and notified to EMRA. Charging network operators or charging station operators will be required to take necessary measures, provide warnings and information, and make applications and notifications to relevant institutions to prevent vehicles from parking in electric vehicle parking areas.

Amendments proposed includes; User Complaints : Charging network operators will be required to; Establish an ISO 18295 certified call center or obtain call center services to provide uninterrupted service 24 hours a day; Provide instant service to all users, whether or not they have loyalty contracts, via website or mobile application; Provide users with real-time information on the usage status, availability, and prices of all stations and sockets in the charging network via website or mobile application.

: Charging network operators will be required to; Loyalty Contract : Billing periods for users under loyalty contracts will be determined in monthly periods, unless otherwise agreed in the contract.

: Billing periods for users under loyalty contracts will be determined in monthly periods, unless otherwise agreed in the contract. Free Access Platform : Charging network operators will be required to submit to EMRA the following information, to be announced in the public access platform: charging unit and socket numbers, power levels, and types (previously only unit numbers, power, and types were required). A new reporting requirement has also been added, whereby the amount of electricity consumed under charging services at charging stations will required to be submitted to EMRA.

: Charging network operators will be required to submit to EMRA the following information, to be announced in the public access platform: charging unit and socket numbers, power levels, and types (previously only unit numbers, power, and types were required). A new reporting requirement has also been added, whereby the amount of electricity consumed under charging services at charging stations will required to be submitted to EMRA. Announcement of License Applications : Has been amended to state that finalized license applications will now also be published in the Official Gazette as well as the EMRA's official website.

: Has been amended to state that finalized license applications will now also be published in the Official Gazette as well as the EMRA's official website. The deadline for existing charging network operator license holders to establish their charging network under Article 15, paragraph 2, has been extended from January 31, 2024, to December 31, 2026.

According to EMRA's announcement, interested parties may submit their comments, additional suggestions, and proposals regarding the Amendment Draft by filling out the feedback form and sending it to sarjhizmeti@epdk.gov.tr and/or to the Energy Transformation Department by the end of business hours on December 26, 2025.

