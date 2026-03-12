Amendments Have Been Introduced To Aggregation, Storage And Grid Regulations In The Electricity Market

The amendments introduced to the secondary legislation of the electricity market and published in the Official Gazette dated 29 December 2025 and numbered 33122 include provisions concerning the market operator's supervisory role over aggregators, the relationship between unlicensed generation and storage activities, and the compliance deadline for reactive power obligations.

Market Supervision in Aggregation Activities

With the amendment to the Regulation on Aggregation Activities in the Electricity Market, it has been stipulated that whether an aggregator engages in wholesale sales shall be monitored by the market operator and that this matter shall be reported to the Energy Market Regulatory Authority on a quarterly basis.

Unlicensed Generation in Storage Activities

With the amendment to the Regulation on Storage Activities in the Electricity Market, "electricity storage facilities established by unlicensed electricity generation facilities" have been included within the scope of the Regulation.

In addition, where energy is supplied to the grid from storage facilities established by unlicensed electricity generation facilities, it has been regulated that no payment shall be made for the portion of surplus energy remaining after netting that is supplied from the storage facility. Where the amount supplied from the storage facility cannot be determined, no payment shall be made for the entire surplus energy, and such energy shall be deemed to have been generated by the incumbent supply company and recorded as a free contribution to the Renewable Energy Support Mechanism ("YEKDEM").

It has further been stipulated that, where the amount of energy supplied to the system by stand-alone electricity storage facilities within a settlement period exceeds the amount that may be supplied based on the approved installed capacity, the exceeding portion shall be recorded as a free contribution to YEKDEM.

Reactive Power Obligations

With the amendment to the Electricity Grid Regulation, the compliance period granted to facilities that fail to meet the mandatory values relating to reactive power control has been extended from 1 January 2026 to 1 January 2027.

