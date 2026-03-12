The Regulatory Framework For The Use And Leasing Of Water Surfaces For Floating Solar Power Plants Has Been Published

With the publication in the Official Gazette dated 10 December 2025, the Regulation on the Procedures and Principles Regarding the Use and Leasing of Water Surfaces for the Installation of Floating Solar Power Plants (the "Regulation") establishes the application, leasing and usage framework applicable to floating solar power plants ("Floating SPPs") to be installed on dam reservoirs, artificial lakes and irrigation canals. The Regulation introduces a single, State Hydraulic Works ("DSİ")-centred permitting and supervision framework applicable to both licensed and unlicensed projects.

Under the Regulation, a DSİ based authorisation and leasing framework is established for the installation of Floating SPPs on reservoir and canal surfaces. Within this framework, the required content of application files and applicable timelines, the limits of usable water surface areas, the method for calculating lease fees, and the obligations applicable during the design and operation phases are defined.

Scope and Eligible Applicants

The Regulation applies to Floating SPP projects to be developed on dam reservoirs, artificial lakes and irrigation canals by legal entities operating under electricity market legislation, as well as by irrigation unions, municipalities and their affiliated entities.

Applications are submitted to DSİ depending on the nature of the project and are assessed by DSİ in terms of technical adequacy, environmental compliance and conformity with applicable legislation.

Priority Order

Where multiple applications are submitted for the same reservoir or canal area, the Regulation establishes a clear order of priority. Accordingly, priority is given to:

Projects developed to meet the energy needs of irrigation facilities Floating SPPs to be installed as auxiliary sources to hydroelectric power plants Projects developed within the scope of Renewable Energy Resource Areas ("YEKA")

Area and Capacity Restrictions

Floating SPP projects may not be developed without limitation on all water surfaces. The Regulation introduces restrictions both in terms of prohibited areas and maximum surface usage ratios. Accordingly, the installation of Floating SPPs is not permitted:

in dam areas kept empty for flood control purposes,

in reservoirs with a normal water surface area of less than 0.5 km², or

in areas designated as protected under applicable legislation.

In addition, the total area covered by Floating SPP islands may not exceed 10% of the reservoir area at normal water level or 30% of the reservoir area at minimum water level.

Leasing

For projects developed within the scope of YEKA, the lease term is limited to the duration of the relevant generation licence. For projects developed under the unlicensed electricity generation regime, lease agreements may be concluded for a maximum period of ten years and may be extended subject to the conditions set out in the Regulation.

Lease fees are calculated pursuant to a formula based on the installed capacity of the facility, the expected annual electricity generation and the market clearing price.

For Floating SPPs installed by irrigation unions for the purpose of meeting the energy needs of agricultural irrigation facilities, the water surface may be allocated free of charge.

Technical and Environmental Obligations

The Regulation imposes extensive obligations on investors during the design and operation phases. These include compliance with minimum distance requirements to ensure dam and canal safety, the use of materials and equipment that do not adversely affect water quality, the cleaning of solar panels without chemical substances, and ensuring compatibility with aquaculture activities and other uses of the water body.

The Regulation entered into force on 10 December 2025.

The full text of the Regulation is available via this link. (Only in Turkish)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.