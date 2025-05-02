New Solar Power Plant (SPP) Tenders

The Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, General Directorate of Construction Affairs, has announced a tender in the Official Gazette dated April 29, 2025...

The Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, General Directorate of Construction Affairs, has announced a tender in the Official Gazette dated April 29, 2025 (issue no. 32885) for the design, procurement, and installation of Solar Power Plant (SPP) projects within the scope of the Public and Municipal Renewable Energy Project (KAYEP) in the provinces of Sivas, Yozgat, and Tokat.

Key Details of the Tender:

The project covers the establishment of SPPs in a total of 11 locations across three provinces (Sivas, Yozgat, Tokat).

The total planned capacity for these SPPs is 7.405 MWe.

Bidders may submit proposals for one or more of the projects.

If the bid is submitted in Turkish Lira, an unconditional and on-balance temporary guarantee of 6,000,000.00 TL confirmed by the General Directorate must be provided.

If the bid is submitted in US Dollars, the required guarantee is 150,000.00 USD.

All bids must be delivered no later than 15:00 on May 30, 2025.

Project Context and Objectives:

The KAYEP project, supported by World Bank financing, aims to install solar power plants primarily for self-consumption in public institutions such as universities, ministries, and hospitals.

The main goal is to reduce the energy consumption of central government buildings by installing solar panels on open parking lots and rooftops, thereby decreasing energy dependency and contributing to national climate targets.

The project is expected to result in significant energy cost savings for public institutions and reduce CO2 emissions.

The overall initiative includes technical consultancy, construction, and non-consultancy services for the setup of SPPs in public buildings.

Eligibility and Benefits:

The project is open to bids for one or more of the planned installations.

The beneficiaries include various ministries, public institutions, and the citizens who use the services provided by these facilities, as the cost savings can be redirected to other priority services.

This tender is part of a broader effort to expand renewable energy use in Turkey's public sector, with an initial list of about 120 subprojects and a total planned capacity of approximately 90 MW across the country. The SPPs will be installed on government buildings, university campuses, hospitals, and administrative buildings, contributing to both energy efficiency and climate change mitigation goals.

