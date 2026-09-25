Turkish Citizenship Through Real Estate Investment 2026

This article examines the legal preparation required for a Turkish citizenship application based on real estate investment. It considers the qualifying acquisition, valuation, payment evidence, registry restrictions, contractual safeguards, family documentation and the continuing obligations associated with the transaction.

Abstract

This article examines the legal preparation required for a Turkish citizenship application based on real estate investment. It considers the qualifying acquisition, valuation, payment evidence, registry restrictions, contractual safeguards, family documentation and the continuing obligations associated with the transaction. The discussion distinguishes the purchase of a property from the administrative determination of citizenship eligibility. Its practical focus is the sequence in which legal and documentary risks should be addressed. The analysis emphasises that the investor's decision should rest on a documented assessment of the actual buyer, property, funding and application file rather than a marketing description or the purchase price alone.

Keywords Turkish citizenship, real estate investment, foreign investors, valuation, payment evidence, investment due diligence

Introduction

A property offered at USD 400,000 is not, for that reason alone, a qualifying citizenship investment. The purchaser, the property, the payment arrangements and the application must each satisfy their own legal requirements. A defect in any one of them may leave the investor with an asset that cannot support the intended application.

For a foreign buyer, the first legal question is therefore not simply whether the property is attractive. It is whether this particular transaction can be completed on terms that protect both the investment and the proposed citizenship application. This guide examines that question, including the documents, ownership restrictions, family arrangements and professional advice that should be considered before funds are committed.

1. The statutory basis and the qualifying investment

Turkish citizenship through real estate investment is an exceptional naturalisation route under Law No. 5901, read with the relevant implementing regulation and investor residence-permit provisions. It is not an automatic consequence of purchasing property. The investment must qualify, and the applicant remains subject to national-security and public-order assessment and the competent authorities’ citizenship decision.1

The current real estate threshold is at least USD 400,000, or its equivalent in foreign currency, with a registered three-year undertaking not to sell the qualifying property. The regulation also recognises a distinct notarial promise-of-sale route with its own payment and registration conditions. The former USD 250,000 figure must not be used to budget a new acquisition.2

The threshold should be treated as the qualifying investment requirement, not an all-inclusive package price. Request separate figures for the property, applicable taxes, registry charges, valuation, translation, notarisation, legal services and application expenses. A proposal that combines these amounts without explaining what counts towards the investment is not a sufficient basis for a payment decision.

2. Which buyers and properties can qualify?

Nationality and the location of the property must be checked before assessing investment eligibility. Foreign natural persons’ acquisition rights are governed principally by Article 35 of the Land Registry Law. An investor should disclose every nationality held and obtain confirmation of any nationality, geographical or security restriction affecting the proposed purchase. A company-owned asset should not be assumed to qualify as the individual shareholder’s investment.3

Current guidance identifies condominium ownership (kat mülkiyeti), construction servitude (kat irtifakı), and qualifying developed land classified as arsa among the permitted categories.

Vacant plots and agricultural land are not substitutes for a qualifying built-property investment. Fractional co-ownership does not qualify under the current rules. Acquiring the whole title from several existing owners is a different transaction.4

More than one qualifying property may be considered, but counsel should confirm the proposed combination before separate commitments are signed. The rules for combining completed purchases must not be assumed to apply to several promises of sale or a mixture of the two structures. Where an unfinished unit is proposed, the advice should address both the citizenship route and the investor’s exposure to construction delay, insolvency and failure to deliver title.

3. Valuation, payment evidence and the TTB

The authorities do not rely on the valuation figure alone. The declared consideration and documented qualifying payments must satisfy the applicable threshold and be confirmed through the official investment-value determination process. The price in a developer’s offer, the value accepted for citizenship purposes and the amount actually paid therefore require separate reconciliation.5

The relevant document is the Taşınmaz Edinim Sureti ile Vatandaşlık Kazanımına Esas Tutar Tespit Belgesi, commonly abbreviated to TTB. It is produced through the official valuation and registry systems. The TTB should not be confused with the subsequent certificate confirming the completed investment for the citizenship application. Official guidance also provides for a six-month validity period, making the age of the valuation documentation a practical closing issue.6

The purchase agreement should address what happens if the recognised value is insufficient.

Counsel should negotiate an appropriate condition, refund mechanism or other protection before a non-refundable commitment. A higher invoice or an extra payment to the same seller cannot simply be assumed to cure a shortfall in the officially recognised value. Nor should the buyer accept an inflated declaration designed to manufacture eligibility.

4. Currency conversion and source of funds

A Döviz Alım Belgesi, or DAB, evidences the required sale of foreign currency through a bank for onward sale to the Central Bank. For citizenship-related purchases, the bank evidence of payment to the seller is separately required. Currency conversion and payment are different events, and both must be documented consistently with the purchaser and the transaction.7

Before transferring money, obtain a written payment plan identifying the remitter, beneficiary, currency, conversion arrangements, property reference and documents the bank will issue. Payments through an intermediary, a relative or an account unrelated to the seller should never be treated as harmless administrative conveniences. Have their acceptability assessed first. Do not rely on a cash receipt as a replacement for the required banking evidence.

Banks also apply customer-identification and risk-based monitoring requirements under anti-money-laundering legislation. The investor should be ready to explain the source of the capital and support it with appropriate records, for example business income, savings, a documented sale or inheritance. Acceptance of a transfer by a bank is not itself confirmation of citizenship eligibility.8

The banking rules should also be distinguished from the separate VAT exemption discussed below. It is unsafe to state that every citizenship purchase and every tax exemption have identical requirements concerning the origin and movement of foreign currency.

5. Legal due diligence before you buy

The investigation should start with the current registry record and the seller’s authority to dispose of the asset. It should cover mortgages, attachments, injunctions, easements, occupation, leases and competing rights, as appropriate to the property. Building permits, occupancy documentation, approved plans and the correspondence between the marketed unit and the registered unit deserve separate examination.9

Ask for a written due-diligence report, not merely an assurance that the tapu is “clean”. It should identify the documents examined, unresolved issues and conditions that must be satisfied before payment. The citizenship review should also address the seller and transfer history, relevant related-party restrictions and any prior use of the asset in a citizenship file. A seller’s declaration is useful evidence, but it is not a substitute for the relevant official checks.

Legal review and technical inspection perform different functions. A valuation is not a warranty that the building is structurally sound. Where safety, unauthorised alterations or construction quality are material, instruct an appropriately qualified technical professional.

The engagement should make clear who is responsible for each investigation and which risks remain outside its scope.

A Court of Cassation ruling with practical consequences

In its judgment of 11 February 2021, E. 2018/2-511, K. 2021/69, the Court of Cassation’s General Assembly of Civil Chambers considered a family home mortgaged without the other spouse’s express consent. It held that, on the facts, the creditor bank could not cure the invalid transaction by acquiring the property through enforcement and relying on the register’s protection.10

The relevance for a purchaser is the need to examine family-home status and any necessary spousal consent, rather than relying exclusively on the absence of an annotation. This is a property-law lesson. The judgment did not decide the citizenship threshold or confer citizenship on an investor.

6. The three-year restriction and continuing compliance

The undertaking is a continuing condition, not a formality that becomes irrelevant once a passport is issued. Counsel should record the applicable commencement and expiry dates from the transaction and registry documentation, rather than calculating them from the passport date. A proposed disposal, refinancing, enforcement event or change affecting the investment should be reviewed before action is taken.11

It would nevertheless be inaccurate to describe every mortgage as automatically prohibited by the no-sale undertaking. Existing finance, a new security interest, loan-funded consideration and a forced sale raise different questions. Their consequences require a transaction-specific assessment. An investor who expects to refinance should disclose that intention before choosing the asset, not after registration.

Citizenship legislation separately addresses cancellation following materially false statements or concealment and withdrawal where the legal conditions were absent. These are legal decisions with their own basis and consequences. Neither a blanket promise that citizenship is irreversible nor a claim that any irregularity causes instant automatic loss is sound advice.12

7. How the application process unfolds

The practical sequence is legal eligibility and title review, official valuation and compliant payment arrangements, completion of the qualifying registered transaction, and the three-year undertaking. The investment is then assessed for the conformity documentation. The investor residence-permit stage under Article 31(1)(j) of Law No. 6458 follows before the citizenship application is processed through the competent population and citizenship authorities.13

The file should be planned as a coordinated exercise rather than a series of unrelated appointments. Prepare identity and civil-status documents early, resolve inconsistencies in names and dates, and establish which documents require legalisation and Turkish translation.

Ask counsel to identify which steps are waiting on the investor, the seller, the bank or an authority. This makes a progress report useful rather than merely reassuring.

No responsible engagement should promise a fixed approval date. A complete file reduces avoidable problems, but does not remove administrative assessment. Before completion, the investor should also know the contractual position if the property transaction succeeds but citizenship is refused. A seller’s informal “citizenship guarantee” is not an adequate substitute for clearly enforceable terms.

8. No ordinary residence period does not mean a wholly remote process

The exceptional route does not import the ordinary five-year residence and Turkish-language conditions as such. That distinction does not dispense with the investor residence permit or required personal and biometric formalities. NVI guidance expressly addresses personal attendance. Buying through an authorised representative should not be presented as proof that the entire citizenship process can be completed without travel.14

For an applicant living abroad, obtain an attendance plan before booking travel or granting a power of attorney. It should specify who must attend, at which stage, and whether family members have different requirements. Separate the legal residence condition from the practical requirement to appear for an official procedure.

9. Including a spouse and children

The statutory family category covers the foreign spouse and the applicant’s or spouse’s minor or dependent foreign child. A separate qualifying investment is not ordinarily required for each eligible family member, but documentary and eligibility checks still apply. An adult child is not automatically included merely because a parent pays their expenses.15

Family composition should be settled at the outset. Review marriage records, birth certificates, custody arrangements, any required consent and the evidence supporting dependency. A child approaching adulthood requires particular attention to timing and the legal basis of inclusion. Do not budget on the assumption that every member of an extended household will obtain citizenship through one purchaser.

10. Rental income, tax treatment and the VAT question

Ordinary letting is conceptually different from selling the property. Before letting, check the title, permitted use, contractual restrictions and the applicable rental rules. Turkish-source rental income may be taxable even where the owner lives abroad. Residence status, the kind of letting, withholding and declaration requirements need to be assessed separately; a foreign passport does not establish a rental-income exemption.16

For certain first deliveries of residences or business premises, Article 13(i) of the VAT Law provides an exemption subject to specific purchaser and payment conditions, including the statutory foreign-currency requirement. It is not a general exemption for every foreign buyer or every citizenship purchase. The current provision also contains a three-year disposal rule.

Early disposal can require payment of the previously uncollected VAT and statutory interest before the title transaction.17 The VAT rule and the citizenship undertaking therefore both involve three years, but they are separate legal regimes. Their application, relevant dates and consequences must be examined independently. Obtain a written tax assessment before signing, and distinguish property consideration from VAT and other charges. Expiry of the citizenship undertaking should never be treated as a general assurance that a later sale will be tax-free.

11. Dual nationality and cross-border reporting

Turkish law recognises multiple nationality. Whether an investor may acquire Turkish citizenship without losing another nationality, or must first obtain permission or give notice abroad, is a question for the other country’s law. Obtain that advice before making an irreversible investment.18

The Revenue Administration identifies international arrangements for exchanging financial-account information, including CRS and FATCA. A Turkish account should not be marketed as a means of avoiding lawful reporting. The investor should establish their tax residence and applicable home-country reporting obligations with competent advisers. Nationality, immigration residence and tax residence are related questions, but not interchangeable answers.19

12. Refusal, judicial review and the limits of a court challenge

A refusal should be examined by reference to the actual decision, the notification date and the underlying file. The reason may concern investment compliance, documents or the applicant’s personal circumstances. Counsel should identify the competent forum, remedy and deadline before corresponding informally with the authority. Litigation and obtaining missing evidence are not necessarily interchangeable solutions.

In A.S., Application No. 2018/31431, decided on 3 March 2022, the Constitutional Court found a violation of the right to respect for private life in a citizenship-refusal case. The Court’s official summary explains its concern with the assessment of the applicant’s personal life and the adequacy of the justification for refusal.20

That case concerned ordinary naturalisation, not the real estate investment route. Its relevance is the need for legally defensible, individualised reasoning where protected rights are engaged. It does not establish that an investment applicant must be approved, and it should not be presented as a guarantee that a challenge will succeed.

13. Choosing a Turkish citizenship lawyer

A foreign client should identify the Turkish lawyer responsible for the advice and verify their bar registration. The written engagement should state whether the mandate includes title investigation, contract negotiation, payment supervision, the residence permit, family applications, citizenship filing and any subsequent challenge. “Full service” is not sufficiently precise unless the deliverables and exclusions are defined.

Independence matters as much as administrative familiarity. Ask whether the lawyer acts for the developer, seller or agent, and how any conflict will be addressed. The client should know who is receiving instructions, who will report in the agreed language, and who will be responsible when a substantive legal problem arises. The person answering a sales enquiry may not be the person providing legal advice.

Fees should distinguish professional work from taxes, official charges and third-party expenses, and explain what happens if the purchase is abandoned or a new property must be investigated. Agree how original documents, confidential information and any client funds will be handled. Request copies of the final registered documents and a clear record of filings, rather than relying solely on messaging updates.

A power of attorney should be tailored to the agreed work. Consider separately authority to purchase, make undertakings, operate accounts, receive money, grant security or sell.

Foreign-issued powers must satisfy the relevant authentication and translation requirements.

Granting broad authority for convenience is not a substitute for deciding which powers are actually needed.21

Frequently asked questions

Is USD 400,000 the entire cost of the process?

No. It is the qualifying real estate threshold. Budget separately for taxes, registry and application charges, valuation, translation, notarisation and professional services. The written budget should explain which amounts count towards eligibility.

Can several properties be used?

Potentially, subject to the applicable acquisition and valuation rules. Have the precise combination approved in the legal transaction plan, particularly where promises of sale or different completion dates are involved.

What happens if the official value is too low?

Do not assume a higher contract price will solve the problem. Counsel should review the official determination and the transaction structure. Refund rights or other contractual protection are best negotiated before a non-refundable payment.

Can I sell or mortgage the property during the three-year period?

The sale undertaking must be respected. Mortgage and financing questions require separate analysis, including their effect on eligibility and enforcement risk. Obtain advice before entering into a financing or disposal arrangement.

Do I have to live in Türkiye for five years?

Not under the exceptional investment route. The investor permit and required personal or biometric procedures nevertheless remain relevant. No ordinary residence period does not mean no attendance obligations.

Will every child be included?

No. Eligibility turns on the statutory minor-or-dependent-child category and the evidence.

Obtain specific advice for adult children, disputed custody and children approaching adulthood.

Can I rent the property, and is the purchase VAT-free?

These are separate questions. Letting requires a rental and tax review. VAT exemption depends on the specific statutory conditions and is not automatic because the buyer is foreign or seeks citizenship.

Can a lawyer guarantee citizenship or a decision date?

A lawyer can undertake defined professional work and report on the risks. The citizenship decision belongs to the competent authorities. Treat an unconditional promise of a passport or a fixed approval date with caution.

Conclusion

The strongest transaction is not necessarily the one completed fastest. It is the one in which eligibility has been examined before payment, the contractual protections match the identified risks, and the investor understands the obligations that continue after registration. The decision to proceed should rest on documented legal advice, not on the assumption that acquiring a title deed and obtaining citizenship are the same event.

Footnotes

1. Turkish Citizenship Law No. 5901, Article 12(1)(b); NVI, “Türk Vatandaşlığının Kazanılması”, exceptional acquisition. Official online sources in this article were consulted on 10 September 2026. NVI: statutory framework.

2. Regulation on the Implementation of the Turkish Citizenship Law, Article 20(2)(b), as reproduced in TKGM’s official citizenship guidance; TKGM identifies the amendments effective on 13 June 2022 and 12 December 2023. TKGM: citizenship guidance.

3. Land Registry Law No. 2644, Article 35; Presidency Investment Office, “Acquiring Property and Citizenship”, foreign natural persons and acquisition restrictions. Official investment guide.

4. TKGM, Your Key Türkiye, “Sık Sorulan Sorular”, section 7(A), full ownership and qualifying property types; section 7, multiple acquisitions and promises of sale. Read with Regulation Article 20(2)(b). TKGM: property eligibility.

5. TKGM, “Vatandaşlık Kazanımı”, investment verification, transaction stages and the current references to Circular No. 2024/4. The declared consideration, payment evidence and TTB must be reconciled. TKGM: verification and procedure.

6. TKGM, Your Key Türkiye, “Sözlük”, entry for “Taşınmaz Edinim Sureti ile Vatandaşlık Kazanımına Esas Tutar Tespit Belgesi”; see also the official valuation-request guidance. TKGM: terminology; TKGM: valuation requests.

7. TKGM, “Yabancı Gerçek Kişi Edinimlerinde Döviz Alım Belgesi Hakkında Duyuru”, 26 January 2022, distinguishing currency conversion from evidence of payment to the seller; read with current TKGM guidance on bank submission. TKGM: DAB requirements.

8. MASAK, “Sıkça Sorulan Sorular”, especially customer identification and risk-based monitoring under Law No. 5549 and the Measures Regulation, including Article 19. MASAK: customer due diligence.

9. TKGM official acquisition guidance and FAQs concerning registry documents, encumbrances and construction records. The recommended contractual and technical checks in this section are legal risk-management analysis, not a statutory checklist. TKGM: transaction information.

10. Court of Cassation, General Assembly of Civil Chambers, 11 February 2021, E. 2018/2-511, K. 2021/69, relevant passages reproduced in Constitutional Court, Menşure İşler, App. No. 2020/23865, 4 March 2026, paragraph 29. The citation relies on that official reproduction, not an independently retrieved full Yargıtay judgment. Official court reproduction.

11. Regulation Article 20(2)(b); TKGM, Your Key Türkiye, section 7, undertakings and their removal. For financing and enforcement issues, TKGM’s official documents portal includes separate administrative instructions; a no-sale annotation is not a complete financing opinion. TKGM: undertakings; TKGM: official instructions index.

12. Law No. 5901, Articles 31 and 40: cancellation for materially false statements or concealment, and withdrawal where legal conditions were absent. The TBMM source is the enacted text, not a consolidated version; confirm the applicable consolidated provisions before advising on an individual withdrawal. TBMM: enacted Law No. 5901.

13. NVI, “Vatandaşlık Hizmetleri” FAQs, real-estate investment route: certificate of conformity, short-term investor residence permit under Law No. 6458, Article 31(1)(j), and citizenship filing. NVI: investment application stages.

14. NVI, “Türk Vatandaşlığının Kazanılması”, distinguishes ordinary acquisition under Law No. 5901, Article 11, from exceptional acquisition under Article 12. NVI’s FAQs separately address personal attendance and biometric data. NVI: acquisition routes; NVI: attendance and biometrics.

15. Law No. 5901, Article 12(1)(b), as reproduced by NVI: foreign spouse and the applicant’s or spouse’s minor or dependent foreign child. NVI also warns about children reaching majority before processing is completed. NVI: family eligibility; NVI: children and applications.

16. Revenue Administration, “Kira Geliri”, including non-resident individuals, Turkish-source income, withholding and annual declarations. No annual exemption amount or tax rate is assumed in this article. GIB: rental income.

17. Value Added Tax Law No. 3065, Article 13(i), consolidated text published by the Revenue Administration. Law No. 7394, Article 10, changed the disposal period to three years, effective 1 May 2022; Article 13(i) refers to interest under Law No. 6183, Article 48. GIB: VAT Law, Article 13(i).

18. Law No. 5901, Article 44; NVI, “Çok Vatandaşlık”. Consequences under another country’s nationality law require separate advice in that jurisdiction. NVI: multiple nationality.

19. Revenue Administration, “Bilgi Değişimi ve İdari Yardımlaşma Anlaşmaları”, identifying FATCA, the CRS Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement and official explanatory publications. GIB: international information exchange.

20. Constitutional Court, First Section, A.S., App. No. 2018/31431, 3 March 2022; Official Gazette 17 June 2022, No. 31869. The discussion uses the official case entry and the Court’s press summary of 17 June 2022, not an investment-specific precedent. Official case entry; Official Court summary.

21. TKGM, Your Key Türkiye, foreign powers of attorney and representation requirements. A property transaction conducted through a representative does not remove separate NVI personal-attendance requirements. TKGM: representation; NVI: application formalities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.