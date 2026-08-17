Turkey Real Estate Law Amendments

Turkey Amends Title Deed, Condominium, Zoning and Building Inspection Laws. The Law No. 7579 Amending the Law on Title Deed No. 2644 and other Laws was published in the Official Gazette No. 33261 dated 22 May 2026.

Introduction

Law No. 7579 Amending the Land Registry Law and Certain Other Laws was adopted on 7 May 2026 and published in Official Gazette No. 33261 on 22 May 2026.

The Law introduces amendments affecting title deed valuation data, condominium management, housing cooperatives, social housing projects, zoning, fire safety, cadastral corrections, building inspection, environmental consultancy services and certain Treasury-owned properties.

Most provisions entered into force on the date of publication. However, the first paragraph of Article 24, concerning the performance of ground and foundation surveys by authorised organisations, will enter into force on 31 December 2026.

This article examines selected amendments that are particularly relevant to property owners, investors, developers, housing cooperatives, building managers, contractors and other participants in Türkiye’s real estate and construction sectors.

The full text of Law No. 7579 is available through the official website of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.

The principal amendments may be categorised as follows:

1. Electronic Submission of Certain Real Estate Valuation Reports

Law No. 7579 does not introduce a general requirement to obtain a real estate valuation report for every property sale in Türkiye.

The amendment concerns valuation reports prepared by valuation companies authorised by the Capital Markets Board or the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency under housing finance and capital markets legislation.

Where such a report is commissioned by a public institution, bank or other financial institution, the commissioning institution must submit the report to the General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadastre electronically and free of charge on the date the report is prepared.

The procedures and technical requirements for the electronic transmission of this information will be determined by the General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadastre after obtaining the views of the relevant institutions.

2. Stamp Tax Exemption for Certain TOKİ Projects

Under the Provisional Article 5 of the Stamp Tax Law [Damga Vergisi Kanunu], tender decisions and contracts relating to social housing projects and construction projects tendered together with housing by the Housing Development Administration of Türkiye (TOKİ) will be exempt from stamp tax until 31 December 2027.

The President is authorised to extend the exemption period for up to three additional years.

3. New Rules for Condominium Operating Projects

The amendments to Articles 35 and 37 of the Condominium Ownership Law No. 634 strengthen the role of the general assembly of condominium owners in approving the operating project.

Where there is no operating project previously approved by the condominium owners, the manager must promptly prepare a temporary operating project. The project must then be submitted to the general assembly, which must decide whether to approve or amend it within three months.

Where an existing operating project is available, the amount proposed under the temporary project may not exceed the previous operating project amount, as adjusted by the applicable annual revaluation rate.

The amendment therefore does not completely remove the manager’s authority to prepare a temporary budget. It places the final approval of the operating project under the authority of the general assembly.

4. Reduced Voting Threshold for Amending Management Plans in Collective Buildings

Article 5 revising Article 70 of the Condominium Ownership Law No. 634 [634 sayılı Kat Mülkiyeti Kanunu in Turkish] changes the voting threshold from four-fifths to two-thirds. The said change will make management arrangements easier in large residential complexes and collective building projects.

Provisions of existing management plans that conflict with the amended Article 70 will not be applied.

5. New Requirements for Title Deed Transfers by Housing Cooperatives

Article 6 additional article 6 to the Cooperatives Law No. 1163 [1163 sayılı Kooperatifler Kanununu in Turkish] regulates that housing cooperatives [yapı kooperatifleri] that have completed an initial construction phase and subsequently commenced new construction in stages may not transfer title deeds for allocated residences or commercial units to their members until all completed and planned construction works have been finalised.

6. New Obligations for Environmental Consultancy Companies

According to Article 7, 8 and 9 amending the Environmental Law No. 2872 [2872 sayılı Çevre Kanunu], environmental consultancy firms are required to submit reports to national authorities about any acts or practices of the institutions and businesses they serve that violate environmental law. The changes also bring monetary penalties for the failure of reporting identified violations.

Environmental consultancy firms that fail to fulfil their notification obligations or fail to record identified violations in their monthly activity reports may be subject to an administrative fine of TRY 75,000. The amendments also introduce a penalty-point system that may result in the temporary suspension or cancellation of the relevant qualification certificate.

7. Urgent Expropriation Procedural Possibility for Social Housing Areas

Through the addition of Additional Article 17 to the Mass Housing Law No. 2985 [2985 sayılı Toplu Konut Kanunu], the Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change is authorized to order the transfer or urgent expropriation of publicly or privately owned properties located within areas designated as new social housing settlement zones. In that connection, it is clear to underline that particularly privately owned property located within designated social housing areas may become subject to urgent expropriation procedures.

Expropriation procedures will be conducted by the Ministry or TOKİ in accordance with the Expropriation Law No. 2942.

8. Administrative Fine for Supplying Concrete to Unlicensed Construction

The amendment to Article 42 of the Zoning Law No. 3194 introduces an administrative fine of TRY 500,000 for persons who supply or make ready-mixed concrete available for use in a building constructed without the required building permit or authorisation.

Separately, where a contractor classification certificate has been obtained through false or misleading documentation, the building may be sealed and the relevant certificate number may be cancelled for five years.

9. Periodic Fire Safety Inspections

The amendments to the Zoning Law introduce a framework for periodic fire safety inspections in buildings that have the relevant occupancy or use documentation.

The inspections may be conducted by the relevant municipal fire department or, where considered necessary, by authorised fire safety experts. A fire safety report will be prepared following the inspection.

Where deficiencies are identified, the relevant authority may grant a period of up to six months for the deficiencies to be corrected and a valid fire safety report to be obtained. Deficiencies requiring substantial alteration must be addressed under the relevant permit or authorisation.

Further procedures concerning the buildings subject to inspection, inspection periods, fees and the qualifications and responsibilities of fire safety experts will be regulated separately.

10. Cadastral Corrections and the 30-Day Challenge Period

Article 16 of Law No. 7579 amends Article 41 of the Cadastral Law No. 3402 concerning errors and corrections in property measurements, boundaries, drawings and calculations.

A correction concerning a property whose geometric status has previously been finalised must be notified to the property owners and other right holders.

Unless an action seeking cancellation of the correction is filed before the competent civil court of peace within 30 days following notification, the correction becomes final.

This provision may be particularly important for property owners and investors where updated measurements result in a change to the registered surface area or boundaries of a property.

11. New Building Inspection and Ground Survey Rules

Law No. 7579 expands the building inspection framework by introducing definitions and obligations concerning concrete producers and ground and foundation survey organisations.

Ground and foundation surveys for buildings covered by the Building Inspection Law will be performed by organisations authorised by the Ministry. The relevant service agreements will be concluded between the authorised organisation and the project designer or property owner.

The Law also introduces administrative sanctions concerning non-compliant concrete testing, missing or inconsistent concrete tracking records and violations by ground and foundation survey organisations.

The first paragraph of Article 24, requiring ground and foundation surveys to be performed by authorised organisations, will enter into force on 31 December 2026. The other provisions of Law No. 7579 generally entered into force on 22 May 2026.

12. Extended Deadlines for Certain Treasury Property Transactions

Law No. 7579 extends certain application and payment periods relating to Treasury-owned properties until 31 December 2026.

The extension covers specified transactions involving Treasury agricultural land, certain properties located in former forest areas known as 2/B land and certain Treasury properties containing buildings registered under the zoning peace framework.

The application of the extension depends on the legal category of the property and the purchaser’s previous application or payment status. Property owners and applicants should therefore examine whether their transaction falls within the specific scope of the transitional provision.

13. Practical Impact of Law No. 7579

The amendments have different implications for the participants in Türkiye’s real estate and construction sectors:

Property owners and condominium managers should review the new approval process for operating projects and amendments to management plans.

Buyers and investors should distinguish the new electronic valuation-report transmission requirement from the legal due diligence required for a property acquisition.

Housing cooperatives should review whether planned or ongoing construction stages prevent title deed transfers to members.

Developers and contractors should assess the new fire safety, concrete supply, contractor certification and building inspection requirements.

Owners of property located within a designated social housing area should consider the possibility of transfer or urgent expropriation.

Owners affected by cadastral corrections should pay particular attention to notification and the 30-day challenge period.

Applicants seeking to acquire qualifying Treasury-owned properties should review the transitional deadline of 31 December 2026.

Conclusion

Law No. 7579 introduces a wide range of amendments affecting Türkiye’s real estate, construction and environmental regulatory framework.

The changes strengthen the role of condominium owners in approving operating projects, introduce new rules for selected valuation reports, expand building and fire safety controls, regulate cadastral corrections and create additional obligations for cooperatives, contractors, concrete producers and environmental consultancy firms.

The effect of each amendment depends on the property, project and legal status of the parties concerned. Property owners, investors, developers, housing cooperatives, building managers and contractors should assess how the new provisions affect their existing and planned activities.