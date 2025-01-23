A Conveyancing Lawyer in Turkey specializes in solving complex matters regarding the real estate sector. The acquisition of a title deed and|or| title deed transfer process represents such hard work in Turkey.

Introduction

The Turkish property market covers a huge environment from West to East. This article will shed light on all necessary steps before and beyond owning a property. Conveyancing Lawyer in Turkey is specialized in buying and selling the property within the territories of Turkey. The available article will seek the role of conveyancing lawyer in Turkey. It will be observed that acquisition of a real estate involves a set of careful steps that can be easily taken through the assistance of a conveyancing lawyer in Turkey.

What is the importance of the real estate sector in Turkey?

The property purchase is of great importance in navigating any investment project for foreigners or Turkish citizens.

It is critical to underline at this juncture that obtaining a property title deed is one of the safest investment methods in Turkey. That is also considered as a golden gate for the residence permit and or citizenship by foreign investors.

For more information you can review our articles on

What is the role of conveyancing lawyer in Turkey?

A Conveyancing lawyer in Turkey has a full-fledged expertise in conveyancing processes for properties from start to finish. It is beyond doubt that buying and selling a property requires a comprehensive analysis of all necessary steps in advance.

A conveyancing lawyer in Turkey can carry out all duties as follows:

Due diligence and checking clearances,

Buying and selling a property,

Preparation and signature of purchase contracts,

Provision of tax identification number,

Obtaining title deed,

Safe banking transfers,

Property management in Turkey including property maintenance, tenant screening, rent collection,

including property maintenance, tenant screening, rent collection, In the case of any disputes, carrying out dispute resolution and litigation processes. Concerning more information on dispute settlement in Turkey, take a look at our practice area Dispute Settlement and Litigation

What is the meaning of property management in terms of the role of a conveyancing lawyer in Turkey?

There are a lot of steps during the management of title deed transfer procedure. A proper property management requires an end-to-end expertise of a conveyancing lawyer in Turkey for contract law, tenancy law, real estate law, law of obligations, tax law.

A conveyancing lawyer may take all legal action on behalf of his domestic or international clients based on power of attorney documents. (POA)

What are significant obligations for a real estate contract?

It is notable that under Article 237 of Turkish Code of Obligations [Numbered 6098], all sale contracts for real estate are required to formally be prepared and signed. Formal type can only be proven based on any pre-sale contract before notaries and|or Land Registry Offices. In the absence of these requirements, purchase contracts may not be regarded as legally binding to third parties and before national authorities.

Regarding further obligations for contracts, take a look at our article onContract Law

Conclusion

Considering the above, it should be remembered that buying and selling a property should contain all targeted and integrated steps including due diligence, checking clearances, tax consultation by a conveyancing lawyer in Turkey. It is useful to bear in mind that Pi Legal Consultancy Conveyancing Lawyer Working Group acts, in close coordination with Eslend İnşaat Emlak Sanayi Ticaret ve Limited Şirketi, one of the most reliable Turkish real estate agencies, for all real estate missions assigned by national or cross-border clients.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.