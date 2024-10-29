The Regulation Amending The Electricity Market Licensing Regulation Published

With the Regulation Amending the Electricity Market License Regulation ("Amendment Regulation") published by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority in the Official Gazette dated 10 October 2024 and numbered 32688, the ratio subject to the approval of the Energy Market Regulatory Authority ("EMRA") for changes in the indirect shareholding structure of legal entities holding pre-licenses has been introduced.

While EMRA approval was previously required for all changes in shareholding structure regardless of the percentage, the Amendment Regulation maintains the existing provision that direct shareholding changes will be subject to EMRA approval, and limits indirect changes in shareholding structure to changes of 10% or more, subject to EMRA approval.

