Pay Attention To Electronic Notifications!

Official notifications are one of the most fundamental tools that enable individuals and institutions to stay informed in legal processes in a timely manner. With digitalization, notifications are now largely carried out through electronic systems, offering advantages in terms of both speed and accessibility. However, failure to regularly monitor these systems can lead to serious loss of rights. This article summarizes the main notification systems used in Turkey, their operations, and key points to be aware of.

1. KEP (Registered Electronic Mail)

Official correspondence from public institutions and private organizations is delivered through this system. Mutual correspondence is possible. Sending and receiving dates are recorded. It enables the transmission of legally valid documents.

Failure to respond or object within the legal time frame to notifications received via KEP, especially from public institutions, may result in significant loss of rights.

2. UETS (National Electronic Notification System)

Courts, enforcement offices, and notaries can send notifications through this system. It is one-way; only notifications can be received.

Whether the notification is viewed or not, it is considered delivered on the 5th day. Therefore, regular monitoring of UETS accounts is essential.

Notifications such as enforcement proceedings, lawsuits, and warnings can be delivered via UETS. Failure to respond or object within the legal time frame may also result in serious loss of rights.

3. KETSİS (Institutional Electronic Notification System)

Official correspondence from ministries and certain public institutions can be delivered through this system.

4. GİB IVD (Interactive Tax Office)

Institutions such as the Ministry of Treasury and Finance, Revenue Administration, tax offices, customs administrations, and the Ministry of Trade can send notifications through this system. It is one-way; only notifications can be received.

Again, it is important to regularly monitor these notifications and submit any necessary responses or objections within the legal time frame.

5. Physical Notification (By Mail or Hand Delivery)

In special cases not covered by electronic systems, notifications are carried out via mail or by an officer.

It is important to keep records of whether the notification has reached the recipient.

Keeping address information up to date is crucial for the validity of the notification.

6. Citizen UYAP Portal

Individuals can check information regarding lawsuits, enforcement proceedings, and notifications directed at them through this system. Access is available via e-Government.

In physical notifications, if the person is not present at the address, notifications may be delivered to the local headman's office. To avoid loss of rights, it is recommended to regularly check this system as well.

CONCLUSION:

Effective use of electronic notification systems is of great importance for the proper conduct of legal processes and the prevention of loss of rights. Therefore, individuals and institutions are advised to regularly monitor these systems, consider authorization options, and keep their address information up to date. Otherwise, legal deadlines may be missed, leading to serious loss of rights and financial consequences.

