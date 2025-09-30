ARTICLE
30 September 2025

Global Tech Innovator 2025 (Video)

KPMG Türkiye

Contributor

Now in its fifth year globally, the KPMG Private Enterprise Global Tech Innovator continues its mission to bring together the brightest minds in technology innovation.
Turkey Technology
Burak Bağcı
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

For the second year, KPMG Private Enterprise is spotlighting Türkiye's most groundbreaking tech entrepreneurs If you have a bold vision and a game-changing innovation, now is your chance to showcase it on a global platform.

Now in its fifth year globally, the KPMG Private Enterprise Global Tech Innovator continues its mission to bring together the brightest minds in technology innovation. This year, Türkiye is once again part of this prestigious competition, offering visionary entrepreneurs the opportunity to showcase their groundbreaking solutions on both a national and international stage.

If you're ready to demonstrate how your technology can make a difference in the world, this could be your moment!

At KPMG Private Enterprise, we are committed to discovering and supporting tech entrepreneurs who are driving positive change through innovation. If you've created a tech breakthrough or developed a new tech-enabled solution that has the potential to make a lasting impact, entering the Global Tech Innovator Competition is your chance to take it to the next level.

Burak Bağcı, Program Manager, Fizix, represented Türkiye in the KPMG Private Enterprise Global Tech Innovator 2024 competition and shared how their company is transforming industrial operations through real-time monitoring and AI-powered predictive maintenance.

Apply now!

Authors
