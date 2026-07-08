Turkey Charter Yachts: New Revised Contribution Structure For Foreign-Flagged Yachts

Turkey has revised its social and technical infrastructure contribution framework for foreign-flagged commercial yachts over 39 metres operating in Turkish waters. The new single, length-based contribution structure replaces the previous dual-approval approach, offering greater cost certainty for charter operators and yacht owners planning commercial activity in the Eastern Mediterranean.

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Turkey charter yachts operators and owners should be aware of an important regulatory update from Ankara.

The Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism issued a circular on 19th June 2026 revising the social and technical infrastructure contribution payable by foreign-flagged commercial yachts over 39 metres, operating in Turkish waters. The circular revokes the previous approval dated 8 January 2026 and introduces a single, length-based contribution applicable to operating permits issued for the remainder of the calendar year.

The revised structure is as follows:

39m to under 60m: TRY 1,100,000

60m to under 80m: TRY 1,500,000

80m and above: TRY 3,250,000

The revised framework replaces a previous dual-approval approach with a single contribution, providing greater certainty when planning and costing charter activity in Turkish waters. For owners, managers, and charter operators, cleaner cost visibility at the permit stage removes a variable that can complicate commercial planning and negotiation.

It is important to note that the broader regulatory requirements applicable to foreign-flagged commercial yachts remain in place. Customs, licensing, and other permitting obligations are not affected by this circular and the change applies specifically to the contribution structure.

Turkey has continued to develop its position as a superyacht destination in the Eastern Mediterranean, and this measure reflects that direction. Greater policy clarity on commercial access is relevant not only to charter planning but also to wider decisions around flag selection, registration, and yacht structuring for owners operating across the region.

Sentient International works with owners, family offices, yacht managers, and industry professionals across all aspects of yacht ownership, registration and administration. If you would like to discuss our yachting services further, please get in touch at info@sentientinternational.com.

Further information on our services is available at https://www.sentientinternational.com/sector/maritime/ or head to the Turkey’s government maritime webpage for regulatory information.

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