Rental Law In Turkey: Guide To Tenant And Landlord Disputes

Introduction

In Turkey, the legal landscape surrounding rental agreements—both for residential and commercial properties—is complex, and disputes between landlords and tenants are common. Whether you are a tenant facing eviction or a landlord seeking to enforce your rights, understanding the intricacies of Turkish rental law is crucial.

This comprehensive guide is designed to provide valuable information for both landlords and tenants, addressing key legal issues such as eviction, rent adjustment, and contractual disputes. By understanding these fundamental legal concepts, individuals and businesses can better navigate the challenges that arise in rental disputes.

This article also highlights the importance of seeking professional legal assistance to resolve rental disputes efficiently and in accordance with Turkish law.

Overview of Turkish Rental Law

In Turkey, rental agreements are primarily governed by the Turkish Code of Obligations (TBK). This legal framework establishes the rights and obligations of both tenants and landlords, providing the groundwork for resolving disputes related to eviction, rent increases, and violations of contractual obligations.

Key Legal Concepts in Rental Law

1. Types of Rental Agreements

Rental agreements in Turkey can be divided into two main categories:

Residential leases : These apply to properties rented for living purposes, such as apartments or houses.

: These apply to properties rented for living purposes, such as apartments or houses. Commercial leases: These cover properties rented for business purposes, such as offices, shops, or industrial spaces.

Each type of lease has different legal implications, especially concerning how and when a landlord can terminate the lease or adjust the rent.

2. Duration of the Lease

Rental agreements can be either fixed-term or indefinite.

Fixed-term leases : These are contracts that specify an end date. Once the lease period expires, the agreement either automatically renews or the tenant must vacate the property, depending on the terms.

: These are contracts that specify an end date. Once the lease period expires, the agreement either automatically renews or the tenant must vacate the property, depending on the terms. Indefinite leases: These agreements do not have a set end date, but they can still be terminated by either party with proper notice, as outlined in the TBK.

3. Obligations of the Tenant and Landlord

Both parties in a rental agreement have specific duties:

Tenant's obligations : These typically include paying rent on time, maintaining the property, and avoiding any behavior that disturbs neighbors or violates the lease terms.

: These typically include paying rent on time, maintaining the property, and avoiding any behavior that disturbs neighbors or violates the lease terms. Landlord's obligations: Landlords must provide a habitable property, respect the tenant's right to privacy, and avoid making unreasonable demands on the tenant.

Understanding these basic concepts is essential for resolving disputes that may arise during the rental period.

Common Legal Disputes in Turkish Rental Law

1. Eviction Due to the End of the Lease Period (TBK 347)

One of the most frequent disputes between landlords and tenants involves eviction at the end of the lease period. However, under Article 347 of the Turkish Code of Obligations (TBK), the mere expiration of the lease does not automatically grant the landlord the right to evict the tenant, especially in the case of residential and roofed workplace leases.

Key Aspects of Article 347:

Automatic Lease Renewal : For residential and roofed workplace leases, the contract is automatically renewed for one-year periods unless the landlord serves a written notice at least three months before the end of the lease term.

: For residential and roofed workplace leases, the contract is automatically renewed for one-year periods unless the landlord serves a at least before the end of the lease term. Right to Evict After 10 Years : After 10 years of automatic renewal , the landlord can terminate the lease by giving three months' notice before the end of each renewal year, without needing to provide a reason.

: After , the landlord can terminate the lease by giving three months' notice before the end of each renewal year, without needing to provide a reason. Tenant's Right to Terminate: The tenant can terminate the lease by providing 15 days' notice before the end of the lease period.

Example: A landlord who has rented out a property for 12 years can serve a notice three months before the 12th year ends, indicating their intent to terminate the lease. If the tenant does not vacate the premises by the end of the lease period, the landlord may file for eviction.

2. Eviction for Non-Payment of Rent (TBK 315)

Failure to pay rent is one of the most common reasons landlords seek eviction. Article 315 of the TBK allows for eviction when a tenant fails to pay rent on time.

Steps for Eviction Due to Non-Payment:

Written Demand for Payment : The landlord must issue a written demand for the tenant to pay the overdue rent, giving the tenant at least 30 days to settle the debt.

: The landlord must issue a written demand for the tenant to pay the overdue rent, giving the tenant at least to settle the debt. Termination and Eviction: If the tenant does not pay within 30 days, the landlord can terminate the lease and initiate eviction proceedings.

Important Considerations:

Payment Locations : Rent must be paid at the location specified in the contract. If no location is specified, the rent must be paid at the landlord's residence or business.

: Rent must be paid at the location specified in the contract. If no location is specified, the rent must be paid at the landlord's residence or business. Partial Payments: Even a minor shortfall in rent payment could justify eviction. For example, a short payment of 35 cents may still allow the landlord to evict the tenant under Turkish law.

Example: A tenant who misses two months of rent receives a written notice from the landlord demanding payment within 30 days. If the tenant fails to pay, the landlord can initiate eviction proceedings.

3. Eviction Due to Violations of Contractual Obligations (TCO 316)

Tenants are required to use the rented property responsibly and in accordance with the terms of the rental agreement. Article 316 of the TBK allows landlords to evict tenants who violate these obligations or disturb neighbors.

Common Violations Include:

Property Damage : Tenants who cause significant damage to the property (e.g., demolishing walls, cutting down trees) can be evicted.

: Tenants who cause significant damage to the property (e.g., demolishing walls, cutting down trees) can be evicted. Behavioral Issues: Tenants who disturb neighbors with excessive noise, bad odors, or illegal activities can also face eviction.

Eviction Process:

Warning : The landlord must first send a written notice, giving the tenant 30 days to remedy the violation.

: The landlord must first send a written notice, giving the tenant to remedy the violation. Immediate Termination: In cases where the tenant causes severe damage or engages in illegal activity, the landlord may terminate the lease immediately, without giving the tenant a chance to rectify the issue.

Example: A tenant who cuts down trees in the garden without permission could receive a 30-day notice to rectify the issue. If the tenant fails to comply, the landlord can file for eviction.

4. Eviction Based on Two Valid Notices of Late Payment (TCO 352/2)

Landlords can also evict tenants who have received two valid notices within a lease year for failing to pay rent on time. Article 352/2 of the TBK grants landlords the right to evict tenants after two such notices, even if the tenant eventually pays the overdue rent.

Key Aspects:

Two Notices in One Year : The landlord must issue two written notices within the same lease year for late payment.

: The landlord must issue two written notices within the same lease year for late payment. Eviction: After two valid notices, the landlord can file for eviction at the end of the lease year.

Example: A tenant who receives two late payment notices within the same year may be evicted, even if they eventually pay the overdue rent. The landlord can file for eviction once the lease year ends.

5. Eviction Based on a Prior Eviction Commitment (TCO 352/1)

Article 352/1 of the TBK allows landlords to evict tenants based on a previously signed eviction commitment. This is a written agreement in which the tenant agrees to vacate the property by a specific date.

Conditions for Enforceability:

Timing : The eviction commitment must be signed after the tenant takes possession of the property. An eviction commitment signed before the tenant moves in is invalid.

: The eviction commitment must be signed the tenant takes possession of the property. An eviction commitment signed before the tenant moves in is invalid. Deadline for Action: The landlord must file for eviction within one month of the agreed-upon move-out date.

Example: A tenant who signed an eviction commitment agreeing to vacate the property by June 30th must do so. If they refuse, the landlord can initiate eviction proceedings by July 30th.

6. Eviction Due to the Landlord's Need for the Property (TBK 350)

Under Article 350 of the TBK, landlords can evict tenants if they need the property for their own use or for the use of a family member (including a spouse, children, or parents).

Key Points:

Proof of Need : The landlord must demonstrate a genuine need for the property.

: The landlord must demonstrate a genuine need for the property. Notice Requirements: The landlord must give the tenant proper notice, as specified in the lease agreement or by law.

Example: A landlord who needs the property for their son, who is returning from abroad, may evict the tenant by providing adequate notice and demonstrating the son's need for the property.

Rent Adjustment and Contractual Disputes

7. Rent Adjustment Lawsuits (TBK 344)

Over time, rental prices may become outdated due to inflation or changes in the local real estate market. Article 344 of the TBK provides a legal framework for rent adjustment lawsuits, allowing either the tenant or the landlord to request a modification of the rent.

Key Aspects of Rent Adjustment:

5-Year Rule : Rent adjustments can be requested every five years , even if the original contract does not include a provision for rent increases.

: Rent adjustments can be requested every , even if the original contract does not include a provision for rent increases. CPI (Consumer Price Index): The maximum allowable rent increase is capped by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), ensuring that rent hikes remain in line with inflation.

Example: A landlord who has been charging the same rent for five years may file a lawsuit to adjust the rent based on current market conditions and inflation rates.

8. Rent Adaptation Lawsuits (TCO 138)

In addition to rent adjustment lawsuits, parties may also seek rent adaptation under Article 138 of the TBK. This provision allows for the modification of rent if unforeseen circumstances drastically alter the balance of the agreement.

Examples of Unforeseen Events:

Economic Crises : Hyperinflation or a severe economic downturn could justify a rent adaptation.

: Hyperinflation or a severe economic downturn could justify a rent adaptation. Pandemics or Natural Disasters: Major events that significantly impact the tenant's or landlord's financial situation may also qualify.

Example: A business tenant who faces severe financial hardship due to a pandemic may request a rent reduction, arguing that the unforeseen event has made it impossible to continue paying the agreed-upon rent.

Legal Procedures for Eviction and Disputes

9. Legal Process for Eviction

Evicting a tenant in Turkey requires a formal legal process, which can be initiated by the landlord if the tenant refuses to vacate the property voluntarily. The eviction process involves multiple steps, each with specific legal requirements.

Key Steps in the Eviction Process:

Issuing a Notice: The landlord must issue a written notice to the tenant, either for non-payment, violation of contract, or another valid reason. Mediation: Before filing a lawsuit, Turkish law mandates mediation for most rental disputes. This step aims to resolve the issue without a formal court hearing. Filing the Lawsuit: If mediation fails, the landlord can file an eviction lawsuit in the Civil Court of Peace. Court Procedures: The court evaluates the evidence, including the rental contract, payment records, and any notices or communications between the parties. Enforcement of the Eviction: If the court rules in favor of the landlord, the tenant will be ordered to vacate the property. If the tenant does not comply, court officers will enforce the eviction.

Example: A landlord who successfully wins an eviction lawsuit may have court officers physically remove the tenant from the property if they refuse to leave voluntarily.

Conclusion: Seeking Legal Assistance for Rental Disputes

Navigating rental law in Turkey can be challenging, whether you are a landlord seeking to evict a tenant or a tenant facing eviction. Understanding your rights and obligations is essential, but so is having the right legal guidance to ensure that these rights are properly enforced.

