A New Opportunity For Start-ups: Techno-Entrepreneurship Startup Badge (Teknogirişim Rozeti)

The Regulation on the Identification and Certification of Technology and Innovation-Based Start-ups ("Regulation"), prepared by the Ministry of Industry and Technology ("Ministry"), entered into force on July 3, 2025.

The Regulation governs the procedures and principles for identifying technology-based and innovative start-ups, and for granting the techno-entrepreneurship badge ("Badge") to start-ups that meet the requirements set forth in the Regulation.

Benefits of the Badge

There is no regulation specifying the advantages to be granted to start-ups holding the Badge. However, as stated in frequently asked questions published by the Ministry, the aim of the regulation is to create an opportunity for these start-ups to access public support more easily in the near future, strengthen their communication with investors, and establish strategic collaborations.

Requirements for Obtaining the Badge

Start-ups must meet the following requirements to obtain the Badge:

be incorporated as a sole proprietorship or capital company in Türkiye,

be classified as a small or medium-sized entity (" SME "),

"), qualify an independent entity under the SME Regulation,

have been incorporated no more than 15 years,

have a technology and innovation-based, scalable business model.

The absence of any limitation regarding the type of start-up eligible to apply for the Badge, and the requirement that no more than 15 years have passed since the start-up's incorporation, stand out as notable points.. Accordingly, as of the application date, the start-ups must meet at least one of the following requirements in the last 3 years to be considered as having a scalable business model:

having been accepted into one of the regions designated as technology development zones by the Ministry,

having been accepted by one of the technology development centers (TEKMER) supported by the Small and Medium Entities Development Organization,

having received support from or currently being in the process of receiving such support, TÜBİTAK's 1512 - Entrepreneurship Support Program (BİGG) or 1812 - Investment-Based Entrepreneurship Support Program (BiGG Investment).

Application

Start-ups meeting the requirements may submit their applications for the Badge by filling out the application form on the techno-entrepreneurship portal ( teknogirisim.sanayi.gov.tr ) ("Portal") created by the Ministry. The application results will be announced through the Portal.

Validity

The Badge will be valid for a period of 3 years from the date it is granted. Therefore, start-ups will need to renew the Badge at the end of this period.

Obligations

Start-ups holding the Badge must continue to meet the eligibility requirements throughout its validity period. Please note that, especially in cases where startups aim to receive investment through a capital increase or share that results in change of more than 10% in the current shareholding structure, this change must be notified to the General Directorate of National Technology within 90 days.

Conclusion

The Badge may provide certain benefits in the future, especially considering the Ministry's announcement, although there are no clear regulations at this stage. We believe that start-ups may initiate the process of obtaining the Badge now, so that they can quickly take advantage of the opportunities outlined by the Ministry once clear regulations become effective in the future.

