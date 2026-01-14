Administrative Fines To Be Applied In 2026 According To Article 18 Of The Law Numbered 6585 On The Regulation Of Retail Trade Has Been Published

The Communiqué ("Communiqué") regarding the Administrative Fines to be Applied in 2026 according to Article 18 of the Law numbered 6585 on the Regulation of Retail Trade was published in the Official Gazette dated December 20, 2025, and numbered 33113.

According to the General Communiqué on the Tax Procedure Law, published in the Official Gazette dated November 27, 2025, and numbered 33090, the revaluation rate for 2025 has been determined as 25,49%.

Pursuant to the Communiqué, based on the 2025 revaluation rate, the administrative fines regulated under Article 18 of the Law on the Regulation of Retail Trade have been determined to be valid from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2026.

According to the Communiqué:

Administrative Fines in the First Paragraph:

Subparagraph (a), item (1): 57.241 TL

Subparagraph (c): 180.429 TL

Subparagraph (ç): 90.195 TL

Subparagraph (d): 360.884 TL

Subparagraph (e): 902.256 TL

Subparagraph (g): 57.241 TL

Subparagraph (h): 360.884 TL

Subparagraph (ı): 17.988 TL

Lower and Upper Limits of the Fine in Subparagraph (i) of the First Paragraph:

28.620-858.620 TL

Lower and Upper Limits of the Fine in Subparagraph (j) of the First Paragraph:

143.102-715.516 TL

Lower and Upper Limits of the Fine in Subparagraph (k) of the First Paragraph:

In case of non-compliance with the First Paragraph of Article 1: 180.617-1.806.177 TL

In case of non-compliance with the Second Paragraph of Article 1 1.806.177-21.674.130TL



Upper Limits of Total Penalty Amounts in Paragraph Seven:

Small-Scale Enterprises: 28,786 TL

Medium-Scale Enterprises: 287,860 TL

Large-Scale Enterprises: 1,439,300 TL

The Communiqué will enter into force on January 1, 2026.

You can access the Communiqué via this link.

