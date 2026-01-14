The Regulation On The Wholesale And Retail Sale And Storage Of Plant Protection Products Has Been Published

The Regulation on the Wholesale and Retail Sale and Storage of Plant Protection Products ("Regulation") was published in the Official Gazette numbered 33106 and dated 13 December 2025, and has entered into force.

With the Regulation, the procedures and principles regarding the wholesale and retail sale, storage and prescription of plant protection products licensed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry ("Ministry") have been re-regulated, and comprehensive obligations have been stipulated for natural and legal persons carrying out these activities.

The purpose of the Regulation is to ensure the safe placing on the market of plant protection products approved by the Ministry; in this context, the procedures and principles regarding sale, storage, prescription, record-keeping and monitoring processes, as well as the minimum technical requirements for sales premises and storage facilities, have been regulated in detail. The Regulation has been prepared pursuant to the Law on Veterinary Services Plant Health Food and Feed

No. 5996 dated 11 June 2010.

The provisions of the Regulation apply directly to dealers and wholesalers engaged in the wholesale or retail sale of plant protection products, as well as to individuals and legal entities carrying out the storage of such products. In addition, the Regulation contains binding obligations for companies holding plant protection product licences, holders of storage permits, and agricultural engineers authorised to issue prescriptions for plant protection products. Within this framework, the relevant persons and entities are required to conduct their activities in compliance with the permit, notification and inspection regime set forth under the Regulation.

Pursuant to the Regulation, the placing on the market and sale of plant protection products that are not licensed by the Ministry are strictly prohibited within the country's borders, while licensed products may only be sold at sales premises authorised by the Ministry and stored in approved storage facilities. Furthermore, the sale of plant protection products designated by the Ministry as subject to prescription without a prescription has been prohibited, and it has been adopted as a principle that sales, tracking and record-keeping procedures relating to such products shall be carried out through the Plant Protection Products Electronic Prescription System.

The main regulations introduced by the Regulation are as follows:

The wholesale sale of plant protection products will only be carried out by holders of a plant protection products wholesaler permit, while retail sale may only be carried out by holders of a plant protection products dealer permit. Persons and entities that do not hold a permit issued by the Ministry are not authorised to possess or sell plant protection products.

The promotion and sale of plant protection products via the internet and social communication platforms have been prohibited, while licence holders are allowed to carry out promotion through their own websites solely within the scope of approved label information.

The minimum technical and physical requirements for retail sales premises, wholesale sales premises and storage facilities have been regulated in detail, and the obligations relating to fire safety, ventilation, hygiene and the safe storage of products at such premises have been explicitly set out.

The powers, duties and responsibilities of plant protection products dealers, wholesalers, storage facility holders, licence holders and persons authorised to issue prescriptions have been regulated in detail, and inspection and official control mechanisms have been strengthened.

It is regulated that dealers and wholesalers are obliged to use and notify the plant protection products tracking system in the purchase, sale, return of plant protection products to the company or authorised sales place where they were purchased or to other sales places in case of force majeure or in case of closure of the dealer or wholesaler, and in the destruction of those that have expired or deteriorated.

Within the scope of the Regulation, individuals and legal entities carrying out the sale and storage of plant protection products are required to comply with the permit, notification and record-keeping obligations set forth under the Regulation; otherwise, they will face consequences such as administrative sanctions and the revocation of permits.

