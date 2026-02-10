Information Note On The Amendment To The Regulation On The Determination Of Maximum Price Tariffs For Goods And Services Produced By Traders And Industrialists

The Regulation Amending the Regulation ("Amending Regulation") on the Determination of Maximum Price Tariffs for Goods and Services Produced by Traders and Industrialists ("Regulation") was published in the Official Gazette dated 04 February 2026 and numbered 33158 by the Ministry of Trade ("Ministry").

The Regulation Amending the Regulation ("Amending Regulation") on the Determination of Maximum Price Tariffs for Goods and Services Produced by Traders and Industrialists ("Regulation") was published in the Official Gazette dated 04 February 2026 and numbered 33158 by the Ministry of Trade ("Ministry"). With the Amending Regulation, the procedures and principles governing the preparation, approval, entry into force, and supervision of maximum price tariffs—particularly those relating to certain essential goods such as bread and simit—have been substantially revised.

Firstly, through the Amending Regulation, the article regulating the purpose and scope of the Regulation has been updated, and the reference to Law No. 507 has been replaced with a reference to the Law on Professional Organizations of Craftsmen and Artisans No. 5362, thereby aligning the scope provision with the applicable legislation. Additionally, the explicit inclusion of the term "Ministry" in the definitions article aims to eliminate uncertainties in administrative procedures.

Amendments Concerning the Principles for Determining Tariffs

With the Amending Regulation, the procedures relating specifically to bread and simit tariffs have been restructured, and the Ministry's oversight has been strengthened. Tariff proposals for bread and simit must now be prepared by the board of directors of the relevant chamber, clearly setting out cost items—such as flour, labor, and energy—and the underlying justifications, and subsequently submitted to the Ministry for its opinion.

If the Ministry provides a favorable opinion , the tariff will be submitted to the chamber's assembly for approval and will enter into force upon the completion of the application period before the Reconciliation Commission.

, the tariff will be submitted to the chamber's assembly for approval and will enter into force upon the completion of the application period before the Reconciliation Commission. If the Ministry issues an unfavorable opinion, the tariff will be directly referred to the Reconciliation Commission, which will determine the final tariff by taking into consideration the socio-economic conditions of the location where the tariff will apply, the cost structure, and the inflation targets set out in the Medium-Term Program.

The most significant change introduced by the amendment is that no objection may be filed with the Reconciliation Commission against bread and simit tariffs for which the Ministry has issued a favorable opinion. Through these amendments, central coordination over bread and simit tariffs has been reinforced and a more controlled tariff-setting mechanism has been established.

Reconciliation Commission System

With the Amending Regulation, the structure of the body responsible for reviewing tariff objections—the "Commission"—has been comprehensively revised, and a new model, now termed the "Reconciliation Commission," featuring broader representation and a strengthened institutional framework, has been introduced.

Under the previous regulation, the "Commission" consisted of only four members and provided a more limited representative structure. Under the new regulation, the commission has been expanded to six members, thereby ensuring a more inclusive and administratively robust structure for evaluating objections to tariffs.

This expanded composition enables tariff assessments to be carried out in a more multifaceted manner, taking into account economic, financial, and local conditions. The procedural rules for meetings have also been updated. Whereas the previous regulation required a "simple majority" for the meeting quorum, the new regulation provides that participation of at least half of the members is sufficient; decisions continue to be taken by majority vote, and in the event of a tie, the chairperson's vote is decisive. Accordingly, the decision-making process of the Reconciliation Commission has been rendered more predictable and institutionally structured.

Objection Procedure for Tariffs

With the Amending Regulation, the objection mechanism regarding the tariffs determined by the chambers has been structured in a more detailed, geographically clarified, and institutionalized manner compared to the previous version. The authorities entitled to object to a tariff are now clearly distinguished based on whether the chamber is established at the provincial or district level:

For tariffs prepared by chambers established at the provincial level: The objection authorities are the provincial governor and the metropolitan/provincial municipality.

For tariffs prepared by chambers established at the district level: The objection authorities are the district governor and the district municipality.

If these authorities do not find the tariff appropriate, they may—similar to the previous regulation—submit their objection to the Reconciliation Commission within 15 days from the date on which the tariff is notified to them. In this context, the Reconciliation Commission will evaluate the objection and issue a decision either approving or rejecting the tariff:

If the Reconciliation Commission approves the tariff, the tariff will enter into force as submitted.

If the Reconciliation Commission rejects the tariff, the proposed new tariff will not enter into force and the current tariff will continue to apply.

If the Reconciliation Commission rejects the tariff request, two legal options are available to the relevant chamber:

It may prepare a new tariff taking into account the Commission's grounds for rejection, or

It may file an objection before the competent commercial court within 10 days from the written notification of the Commission's decision.

The decision of the commercial court is final. In this regard, if the court approves the tariff request, the tariff will enter into force; if the court rejects the request, the proposed tariff will not produce any legal effect and will be nullified before entering into force.

Effective Date

The Amending Regulation, issued by the Ministry, entered into force on the date of its publication.

