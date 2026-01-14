The Regulation On The Application And Inspection Of Plant Protection Products Has Been Published

The Regulation on the Application and Inspection of Plant Protection Products (the "Regulation") was published in the Official Gazette numbered 33106 and dated 13 December 2025...

The Regulation on the Application and Inspection of Plant Protection Products (the “Regulation”) was published in the Official Gazette numbered 33106 and dated 13 December 2025, and will enter into force thirty days after its publication.

Issued pursuant to Law No. 5996 on Veterinary Services, Plant Health, Food and Feed, the Regulation governs the principles regarding the application of plant protection products used against harmful organisms in plants and plant products, as well as in plant production sites and storage facilities, the authorization of applicators, record-keeping, and inspection procedures. In particular, the Regulation introduces rules that ensure digital monitoring and traceability through the B-Prescription System, clearly define the responsibilities of applicators, enhance deterrence against non-compliance with legislation, and minimize environmental and public health risks.

The Regulation, which excludes plant protection practices to be carried out in state forests from its scope, stipulates that applications of plant protection products in areas where plant production is conducted for commercial purposes, as well as in storage facilities and food businesses where packaging activities are carried out, will be performed by professional applicators holding an authorization certificate, authorized producers, or assistant applicators authorized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry (the “Ministry”).

The main obligations introduced for applicators under the Regulation are as follows:

Plant protection products subject to prescription cannot be applied without a prescription issued by a person authorised to prescribe.

Applications will be carried out in accordance with integrated pest management principles that prioritize practices posing the lowest risk to human and environmental health.

Records of applications must be entered into the system established by the Ministry no later than three days from the date of application.

Applicators are responsible for the maintenance, repair, and calibration of the equipment to be used in the application, ensuring the suitability of storage conditions, and taking measures during application to prevent drift and to avoid contamination of adjacent production areas.

Under the Regulation, in the event that any adverse consequence arises due to errors in applications, liability will rest with the person holding the authorization certificate who carried out the application, and professional applicators shall be jointly and severally liable for any faulty applications performed by assistant applicators.

In this context, a producer recording system has also been introduced, under which producers are required to record application and harvest information in the product and parcel based B-Prescription System through the system. Buyers of plant products are, in turn, obliged to ensure traceability within the scope of the record system and not to purchase products that have not been registered in the system.

Plant protection product applications will be subject to official controls carried out by the provincial and district directorates. In addition, the Regulation sets out detailed rules on pre-harvest pesticide inspections, as well as sampling and analysis procedures, aimed at preventing improper pesticide use.

In the event of non-compliance with the obligations set out in the Regulation, administrative sanctions will be imposed pursuant to Law No. 5996 on Veterinary Services, Plant Health, Food and Feed. Unauthorised applications, breaches of record-keeping obligations and the use of pesticides contrary to the applicable legislation are subject to such sanctions.

Finally, the Regulation on the Recommendation, Application and Record-Keeping of Plant Protection Products, which was published in the Official Gazette numbered 29194 and dated 3 December 2014 has been repealed.

However, with respect to the implementation of the provisions of the Regulation, Mersin, Samsun, Ankara, and Kırklareli have been designated as pilot provinces, and the provisions of this Regulation shall not be implemented in provinces where pilot applications are not conducted until 1 July 2026.

Additionally, the “Regulation Amending the Regulation on the Licensing and Placing on the Market of Plant Protection Products” was published in the Official Gazette numbered 33126 and dated January 3, 2026. Through this amendment, Article 34, which regulates the Promotional Information and Principles concerning the Classification, Labeling, and Packaging of Plant Protection Products, has been revised. According to the new provision, for applications for manufacturing licenses of plant protection products that are identical in formulation and contain the same active substance in the same concentration as those whose import licenses have been cancelled by the company, the requirement set forth in the Regulation stating that “the names of plant protection products cannot be the same as those previously licensed, whose license validity period is ongoing, or whose license has been canceled” shall not be applied. This amendment entered into force on the date of its publication.

You can access the full text of the Regulation (only available in Turkish) through this link.

