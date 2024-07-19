The Communiqué Amending the Social Security Institution Health Implementation Communiqué was published in the Official Gazette dated 21 April 2024 and numbered 32524.

The amendments made within the scope of the Communiqué include important updates in terms of access to healthcare services, payment structures and various treatment methods.

The amendments made within the scope of the Communiqué are summarized below;

Dentistry and Tertiary Hospitals: State and foundation university hospitals with dentistry faculties and hospitals classified as tertiary care hospitals under the Ministry of Health have been added to the Communiqué.

Participation Fees: It is stated that no co-payment will be charged for physician and dentist examinations in primary health care services. In addition, co-payments for examinations in secondary and tertiary hospitals have been determined.

Distance Health Services: Regulations on remote health services have been introduced, especially details on how remote patient assessments will be invoiced have been added.

Individuals with Disabilities and Special Needs: In the results of official health services contracted with the Institution, ease of payment has been provided for health services within the scope of dental treatments provided under anaesthesia for people with disabilities of 40% and above and children with special needs.

Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation: Special arrangements have been made for physical therapy and rehabilitation services, In addition, persons who receive physical therapy and rehabilitation treatment in the diagnoses related to amputation, fracture, peripheral nerve, plexus and tendon injury in the Annex-2/D-2 List of SUT with the 'natural disaster' provision after their injuries due to disasters in Article 75 of the Law No. 5510, After 30 sessions, an additional 30 sessions of physical therapy and rehabilitation will be covered by the Institution for one time in health service providers contracted with the Institution based on the third level official health service provider health board report stating that the treatment should continue.

Respiratory Devices and Oxygen Therapy: New regulations have been made regarding the devices and oxygen systems used for the treatment of respiratory failure. It is stated that maintenance and repair costs of some medical devices such as oxygen devices with portable components will be covered by the Institution at certain rates.

Additions have been made to the lists in the annexes of the same Communiqué.

The full text of the Amendment Regulation can be reached through this link. (Only Available in Turkish)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.