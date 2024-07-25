Health Services Pricing Commission Decision Published

With the Communiqué published in the Official Gazette dated 21 April 2024, and numbered 32524, amendments were made to the Health Implementation Communiqué ("SUT")...

“Moroglu Arseven is a full-service law firm, with broadly demonstrated expertise and experience in all aspects of business law. Established in 2000, the firm combines a new generation of experienced international business lawyers, who hold academic, judicial and practical experience in all aspects of private law.”

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

With the Communiqué published in the Official Gazette dated 21 April 2024, and numbered 32524, amendments were made to the Health Implementation Communiqué (“SUT“) regarding various health services.

The significant amendments made under the Communiqué are as follows:

The definition of clinical neurophysiology subspecialty in the SUT has been amended.

The co-payment for medical and dental outpatient examinations was set as (i) 7 TL for third level hospitals affiliated to the Ministry of Health, and (ii) 8 TL for state/foundation university hospitals which have Faculty of Dentistry.

In physical therapy and rehabilitation procedures, it has been decided to cover an additional 30 sessions of physical therapy and rehabilitation for once only in health service providers contracted with the Social Security Institution based on the third-tier official health services provider's medical board report stating that they should continue treatment after 30 sessions in the SUT with the natural disaster provision after their injuries due to disasters included in the Social Insurance and General Health Insurance Law.

Amendments have been made regarding at home oxygen therapy devices with a long-term or portable components.

In Annex 2/D-1 regulating “Clinical Applications of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Screening“, definitions, scope, and limitations regarding oncologic PET in terms of clinical indications and other conditions have been revised.

The definitions and price list of medical supplies in Annex 3/C-3, which includes the “Other Prosthetic Orthotics List“, have been amended.

You can access the Communiqué in Turkish through this link.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.