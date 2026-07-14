Occupational Health And Safety Obligations In The Energy Sector

Employers operating in the energy sector in Turkey are subject not only to general occupational health and safety legislation but also to sector-specific technical regulations and administrative obligations. In particular, the precautions to be taken in activities involving high voltage, explosive atmospheres, confined space work, work at heights, and chemical risks are not merely an administrative requirement but form the basis of legal liability.

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1. The Legal Importance of Occupational Health and Safety in the Energy Sector

The energy sector, which encompasses high-risk areas such as renewable energy plants, power generation facilities, oil refineries, mining sites, natural gas infrastructure, and transmission lines, is one of the sectors where occupational health and safety is of the utmost importance. Accordingly, occupational health and safety in the energy sector is of critical importance, not only in terms of protecting employees’ right to life and health but also in managing employers’ legal and criminal liabilities.

Employers operating in the energy sector in Turkey are subject not only to general occupational health and safety legislation but also to sector-specific technical regulations and administrative obligations. In particular, the precautions to be taken in activities involving high voltage, explosive atmospheres, confined space work, work at heights, and chemical risks are not merely an administrative requirement but form the basis of legal liability.

2. Employers’ Fundamental Occupational Health and Safety Obligations

The most fundamental obligation of employers operating in the energy sector is to take all necessary measures to protect the health and safety of their employees.

Under the legislation governing occupational health and safety provisions, employers’ primary obligations are as follows, though not limited to these:

Conducting and/or having a risk assessment conducted at the workplace,

Providing employees with training on potential workplace risks and repeating such training as necessary,

Enduring that employees are medically and safety-wise fit for the job when assigning tasks,

Monitoring compliance with occupational health and safety measures implemented at the workplace and rectifying any non-compliance,

Preventing occupational risks by taking all necessary measures—including providing training and information—organizing appropriate procedures, supplying the necessary tools and equipment, implementing technical measures to eliminate hazards at their source, adapting occupational health and safety measures to changing conditions, and working to improve the current situation,

Ensuring that personal protective equipment is properly provided and monitoring its use,

Ensuring that work equipment undergoes regular maintenance and periodic inspections,

Fulfilling obligations regarding emergency plans, firefighting, and first aid,

Appointing the necessary personnel (e.g., occupational physician, occupational safety specialist) in accordance with the regulations,

With regard to subcontractors at the workplace, verifying that subcontractors also comply with the above requirements (and that the workplace registration necessary at the Social Security Institution has been completed and employees have been registered there),

Recording workplace accidents and near-miss incidents and making the necessary reports.

In the energy sector, particularly in projects with intensive field operations, merely fulfilling these obligations on paper is not sufficient; it is crucial that documentation be supported by actual practices.

3. The Importance of Risk Assessment

The risks encountered at energy facilities can vary significantly depending on the type of activity. Electric shock, explosions, gas leaks, falls from heights, the use of heavy equipment, and fire risks are just a few examples.

Therefore, rather than consisting of general statements, the risk assessment to be prepared must be dynamic, up-to-date, and tailored to the technical specifications of the relevant facility. In particular, it is of great legal importance to reevaluate risk analyses following new machinery investments, capacity increases, or process changes.

4. Employer’s Liability in Subcontractor Relationships

The subcontractor model is widely used in energy projects. However, the use of subcontractors does not eliminate the principal employer’s responsibility for occupational health and safety.

In subcontractor relationships, the principal employer continues to bear certain obligations, including, but not limited to, supervising subcontractor activities, ensuring coordination, establishing safety in shared work areas, and establishing the necessary occupational health and safety organization. In large-scale energy investments in particular, a lack of coordination is considered one of the primary causes of workplace accidents.

In many workplace accidents that occur in practice, not only can administrative sanctions be imposed on both the subcontractor and the principal employer, but claims for material and moral damages, as well as criminal liability, may also arise. Supreme Court decisions frequently hold employers who fail to ensure the necessary supervision and coordination legally liable for workplace accidents that occur.

5. Legal Consequences of Workplace Accidents

Workplace accidents in the energy sector do not result solely in administrative fines. From the employer’s perspective, serious legal consequences may result in, such as;

Administrative fines,

Work stoppages,

Recovery lawsuits filed by the Social Security Institution (SGK),

Claims for material and moral damages,

Compensation for damages resulting from inability to work,

Criminal investigations and public prosecutions based on the degree of fault.

In particular, in the event of workplace accidents resulting in death or serious injury, if it is determined that necessary precautions were neglected, criminal proceedings may also be initiated against employer representatives, occupational safety experts, site managers, and other responsible parties.

6. Increasing Occupational Health and Safety Obligations in Renewable Energy Projects

In recent years, with the widespread adoption of solar power plants, wind power plants, and energy storage systems, new risk areas have emerged in the sector. In particular, activities such as working at heights, crane operations, electrical energy storage, lithium battery systems, and high-voltage connections require specialized procedures that go beyond traditional occupational safety practices.

Accordingly, it is crucial for employers operating in these fields to consider occupational health and safety processes as an integral part of legal risk management from the project planning stage onward.

7. Conclusion

Due to its high-risk profile, the energy sector is one of the most strictly regulated sectors in terms of occupational health and safety. It is not sufficient for employers to merely comply with regulations in form; establishing an effective occupational health and safety culture is also of great importance in reducing legal liability.

Fully fulfilling occupational health and safety obligations is a strategic necessity for all businesses operating in the energy sector, as it helps prevent workplace accidents, reduce administrative penalties, avoid liability for damages and fines, and protect corporate reputation. For this reason, it is crucial for employers to regularly review their occupational health and safety processes by seeking legal and technical consulting support appropriate to the nature of their operations, both for the safety of employees and the sustainability of the business.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.