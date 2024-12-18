Bridging Real Estate And Investment: Contributing Real Estate As Capital In Turkish REITs

Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") is a financial instrument that enables investors to aggregate their capital and enter the real estate market without the encumbrances associated with direct ownership.

A. Overview and Background

Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") is a financial instrument that enables investors to aggregate their capital and enter the real estate market without the encumbrances associated with direct ownership.1

REITs were first introduced back in the 1960s when U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a law that allowed regular investors to invest in the real estate instrument.2 By the same token, in 1995, Turkiye also introduced a legal framework for REITs under the Capital Markets Law. Turkish REITs, which are called 'Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklıkları' ("GYO"), give investors access to a diversified real estate portfolio.

The market value of REITs around the world reached $1.513 trillion US Dollars in 2024. This is eye catching in the sense that this figure alone supports the notion that REITs are important financial instruments.3 Similarly, one can also see the strong growth when looking at the numbers of Turkish REITs. The total market value of Turkish REITs reached about ₺240.4 billion Turkish Liras4 (roughly 7 billion US Dollars) and it is expected to grow by a remarkable 31% annually in the following years.5

Before delving into the details, it is important to highlight that a real estate can be contributed to a REIT though two primary methods; (i) contribution as capital in kind which constitutes the main subject of this essay, and (ii) transfer through sale or lease. Broadly speaking, the former involves directly adding the property to the REIT's capital structure in exchange for equity or shares, while the latter method entails selling or leasing the real estate to the REIT, which then manages or owns the property as part of its portfolio. This essay then, in its own right, will focus on the first method that is contribution as capital (capital in kind) and try to shed some light over the legal and procedural framework of the Turkish REIT system.

In the following sections; section (B) will look at legal framework and criteria for contributing real estate as capital in kind. Building on this, section (C) will outline the process of contributing real estate, and section (D) will then look at the various benefits of contributing real estate as capital in kind) investing in REITs. Finally, in section (E), turning to potential challenges, we will discuss potential obstacles that may arise during the process and the legal measures that can be taken to mitigate them.

B. Legal Framework for Contributing Real Estate as Capital in Kind

The inclusion of real estate as capital in REITs constitutes an important element of the REIT framework in Turkiye, offering both legal and commercial advantages. In this section, we will look at the legal regulations regarding the acceptance of real estate as capital and look at the criteria required for real estate to be categorized as capital in kind according to the related legislation.

Regulatory Requirements

In essence, the Capital Markets Law No: 6362 (in Turkish, Sermaye Piyasası Kanunu) and the rules provided by the Capital Markets Board of Turkiye (in Turkish, Sermaye Piyasası Kurulu) govern the Turkish REITs. The Communiqué on Principles Regarding Real Estate Investment Trusts III-48.1 (the "Communiqué")6 also serves as a guideline for contribution as to how to set up, run, and manage REITs.

By the same token, Turkish REITs are subject to specific portfolio and operational restrictions, as outlined in Article 22 and the following provisions of the Communiqué, which ensure legal and market compliance while safeguarding investor interests. Portfolio restrictions serve as a safety net, limiting the types of real estate assets that can be held while maintaining the stability and transparency of the REIT's portfolio. Likewise, operationally speaking, REITs are further prohibited from engaging in activities beyond their primary focus, such as producing goods or services for trade. Criteria for Contributing Real Estate as Capital

Art. 9 of the Communiqué identifies real estate as one of the assets that could be contributed as capital in kind to REITs, enabling its inclusion in the capital structure of the REIT. That being noted, the Communiqué also lists particular requirements that real estate must satisfy in order to be considered capital in kind. Thus, several legal criteria apply when real estate is provided as capital to a REIT, each intended to protect the interests of the REIT and its investors. In fact, under Art. 4 of the Communiqué III-48.1, REITs have to be set up as joint stock companies (in Turkish, Anonim Şirket).7 Consequently, especially Art. 342 and 343 of the Turkish Commercial Code ("TCC"), which regulate capital in-kind contributions, also bring REITs into the scope of the TCC in this regard.

Having established the legal framework above, let us turn to various requirements for real estate to be considered capital in a Turkish REIT.

Legal Ownership and Registration

This is paramount in the sense that the property must have a clear legal standing. Put simply, only properties that are officially registered with a valid title deed (in Turkish, tapulu) can be considered as capital contributions under Turkish law. Thus, any disputes regarding ownership need to be resolved before any transaction. This ensures compliance with Art. 342 and 343 of the TCC and Art. 9 of the Communiqué, that the property is legally protected and ready for transfer, free from any encumbrance.8 Free from Encumbrances

Apart from the clear ownership, the property must also be free of any encumbrances, such as mortgages or liens. The reason behind this is that legal or financial liabilities encumbrances adversely affect the value of the property, and thus would not qualify for capital contribution. Both the TCC and Art. 9 of the Communiqué emphasize this point because encumbrances could potentially affect the property's value. Therefore, ensuring that the property is free of such legal restrictions is vital for the REIT's ability to fully utilize the asset.9 Valuation by Independent Appraisers

Independent, certified appraisers also have to evaluate the worth of the property. This stage is also very important since it guarantees fair evaluation and openness. When differences develop, both Art. 343 of the TCC and Art. 9 of the Communiqué demand that the lowest appraised value be applied to guarantee that all those engaged know the actual market value of the property.10 This aims to ensure that the real estate is not overpriced, safeguarding the interests of every investor engaged.11 Needless to say, this ensures that the property with its actual market value can be integrated into the REIT's capital structure. Approval by the Board of Directors and Shareholders

The recognition of real estate as capital requires approval from both the directors and shareholders, which must be recorded in the REIT's articles of incorporation, thereby providing formal acknowledgment of the contribution as required by the TCC and Art. 9 of the Communiqué.12 This is not simply a procedural requirement. In fact, a closer look would suggest that it aims to provide assurance to protect the interest of those shareholders who are REIT investors.

C. The Process of Contributing Real Estate as Capital

The above section "B" examined the framework and criteria for contributing real estate as capital. In this section, we will continue to build on the earlier section and take a closer look at the procedural steps of contributing real estate as capital in kind. From the initial pledge stage, to valuation of the property and regulatory approvals, to registration, the process involves important steps for both real estate owners and REITs. We will outline each stage in detail and highlight the critical milestones and legal safeguards.

The Pledge Stage

The process commences with a formal commitment (in Turkish, taahhüt), whereby the parties involved consent to contribute the real estate as part of the company's capital, as per Art. 128 of the TCC. As mentioned earlier in our discussion, if the REIT has not yet been established as a joint stock company (in Turkish, Anonim Şirket), it must either be created as one or converted into a joint stock structure. This naturally triggers and brings into effect the relevant provisions of the TCC governing joint stock companies.

Since the capital contribution involves real estate, Art. 128 of the TCC also requires that the property can only be accepted as capital if it has been annotated properly (in Turkish, şerh) in the land registry. This also shows that annotation is a key part of the pledge process, providing a legal basis for the capital contribution in REITs. At the same time, it serves as a safeguard and prevents unauthorized transfers before the REIT's formation is complete.

Once this legal requirement is fulfilled, the contribution of real estate must be formally outlined in the articles of incorporation of the REIT. Afterward, newly formed or converted REIT must apply to the Capital Markets Board as per Art. 8(c) of the Communiqué, which includes detailed sub-provisions relating to REIT's form and principles.13 Valuation Process

Establishing accurate value for the property prior to its contribution as capital in kind is essential, as this valuation will also be reflected in the REIT's overall capital value. The appraisal process will be carried out by certified experts who are duly appointed by the court (commercial court of first instance) located in the same vicinity as the company's registered headquarters. These experts will be vested with the required authority by the applicable court, and they will be responsible for evaluating the true and fair value of the real estate in accordance with the relevant legislation. That said, although the court will rely on this appraisal, stakeholders who have interests in the transaction will have the right to challenge the valuation in the appraisal report.14 Legal Approval and Registration

The transaction must be approved by the REIT's board of directors and shareholders following the completion of the valuation process. This is noteworthy in the sense that it assures that the property's contribution as capital in kind is consistent with the REIT's long-term objectives and is also outlined in the company's foundational documents, i.e., articles of association. According to Art. 343 of the TCC, the incorporation of non-cash assets, such as real estate, into a company's capital structure necessitates adherence to specific procedures to safeguard both shareholders and the financial stability of the company, that is, REIT.

Following this formal approval, the final step is to register the REIT with the trade registry (in Turkish, Ticaret Sicili), as stipulated by TCC Art. 128. This article stipulates that, in order for real estate to be acknowledged as a component of the company's capital, it must initially be annotated in the land registry (In Turkish, Tapu). This annotation functions as a protective measure, preventing unauthorized transactions and safeguarding the rights of the REIT regarding the asset until registration is completed. Upon registration of the REIT in the trade registry, the contributed real estate is legally recognized as part of the REIT's capital base, allowing it to claim full ownership rights over the asset.

This legal procedure; from acquiring board approval to registering with the commercial trade registry, supports the integrity of the REIT's capital contributions, ensures adherence to Turkish commercial law, and ultimately seeks to establish a robust foundation for sustainable market growth.

D. Strategic Rationale for Contributing Real Estate as Capital

Having discussed the procedural steps above, the contribution of real estate assets as capital to REITs also provides investors with a variety of advantages. In fact, the provision of financial flexibility through the enhancement of fixed asset liquidity is one of these advantages. Apart from this, REITs also provide portfolio diversification, mitigate risks, and allow real estate proprietors to maintain professional oversight of their assets in addition to tax benefits. We will briefly take a look at each of these advantages below:

Liquidity and Financial Flexibility

Given the fact that real estate is not a liquid asset, it may be argued that REITs offer investors an advantage by enhancing the liquidity of these fixed assets. Further, since real estate is categorized as a fixed investment, it may not be possible to quickly sell and convert it into a liquid asset. On the other side of the coin, the stock exchange, for example (in Turkiye, Borsa Istanbul) trades REIT shares, enabling investors to quickly and easily invest and liquidate their real estate assets,15 and further, direct their portfolios according to their investment strategies and needs.16 Tax Considerations

REITs also provide various tax benefits, which may be interesting to investors as extensively outlined by the PwC bulletin titled "Worldwide Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Regimes - Compare and Contrast."17 Be that as it may, tax regimes differ greatly from one jurisdiction to another. For example, quite recently, in Turkiye, the Communiqué amending the General Communiqué on Corporate Tax Serial No. 23, published in the Official Gazette on Sept. 28, 2024, established new tax regulations for the real estate sector, effective January 1, 2025. In compliance with these regulations and supplementary tax advantages, our firm provides comprehensive consultancy services to investors in this sector. Portfolio Diversification and Risk Management

We have already mentioned that in the traditional sense, real estate is a fixed asset. For instance, a REIT may include shopping centres, office buildings and housing projects. In light of this, REITs offer investors a different alternative for portfolio diversification by investing in different real estate projects and assets. Therefore, one could argue that REITs offer a safety net by diversifying their portfolios, investors can distribute their investment risks and protect themselves to some extent against fluctuations in the market.18

E. Challenges and Considerations

Be that as it may, although REITs in Turkiye provide considerable financial and strategic benefits, the process of contributing real estate assets as capital via REITs can be easier said than done, presenting various challenges. Investors and property owners must deal with complex legal, administrative, and operational hurdles in the process. Key issues such as valuation disputes, regulatory requirements, and the long-term nature of REIT commitments require careful planning and professional support to ensure compliance and minimize risks. So how can this whole process be managed smoothly? The following section will elaborate on the key challenges that need to be considered for the capital raising process to run smoothly.

Valuation Disputes

This is the elephant in the room when discussion the REIT contribution process. Disputes may arise between the REIT and the owner of the real estate concerning the valuation of the property intended for capitalization. Unless resolved amicably between the parties involved, such disagreements may have an adverse effect upon the process of capital contribution.19 If the dispute remains unresolved, it is crucial to conduct a precise and transparent valuation, as the matter may be escalated to the judiciary.20 Legal and Administrative Hurdles

The intricate procedures for establishing REITs and capitalizing real estate assets involve legal and administrative processes regulated by official authorities. This is particularly apparent in matters such as adherence to Capital Markets Board regulations, acquiring requisite permits, and finalizing legal procedures. Though such procedures can be administratively burdensome, they are also necessary. Therefore, they require careful planning by investors along with the help of a legal professional. In particular, administrative judicial decisions should be used to examine the limits of the administration's discretionary power and how this power is balanced with the review of compliance with the law.21 Long-Term Commitments

Time is yet another aspect that investors must take into consideration. Transferring fixed assets to a REIT presents a double-edged sword; offering a certain level of stability, yet it is a commitment that is made for an extended period of time nonetheless. In this context, owners should consider the consequences of relinquishing direct control over the asset and the potential effects on their overall investment strategy.22

F. Final thoughts

The contribution of real estate as capital in kind to a Turkish REIT offers a novel and dynamic opportunity for investors, granting access to a diversified and flexible portfolio without the burdens of direct ownership. Turkiye's REIT structure, with a market value of approximately ₺240.4 billion Turkish Liras (around 7 billion US Dollars) and supported by robust legal frameworks, alongside a global valuation of $1.513 trillion USD in 2024, offers an attractive opportunity for both domestic and foreign investors. This approach not only allows property owners to maximize real estate liquidity and benefit from taxes but also gives investors more freedom with their portfolios, broadening capital investment in Turkish markets.

The above being noted, capital contribution in REIT is not without hurdles. From potential valuation disputes to enduring obligations, each stage of the REIT process in Turkiye necessitates meticulous legal guidance, strategic insight, and preparedness to navigate the intricacies of financing fixed assets. To put it another way, Turkiye's REIT structure calls for a mix of professional support, patient planning, and openness that safeguards every participant.

Looking on the horizon, the real potential resides in improving this framework to support sustainable development and establish an environment appealing to a wide range of investors. To this end, a legally strong foundation is very important. By pushing market innovation and supporting regulatory compliance, Turkiye's REIT industry can not only strengthen its local position but also have the potential to become well-known abroad. All things considered, REITs show the possibilities of real estate as a basic type of capital where market innovation, investor confidence, and regulatory harmony combine to generate long-lasting economic impact.

As new regulations evolve in this sector, it is important for investors and companies alike to remain informed about the new legal developments. And finally, reflecting on Benjamin Franklin's timeless insight that "an investment in knowledge pays the best interest", we can help clients steer clear of legal hurdles and provide assistance with a unique commercial perspective, optimizing both compliance and long-term growth.

